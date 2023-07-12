Politics
The F-16s for Turkey are not a done deal until these lawmakers say it’s OK. And they are not sold yet.
A lingering concern for some lawmakers is how Turkey might use US-supplied fighters. Greece has accused Turkey of violating its airspace more than 10,000 times last year, and Turkey has threatened areas in Syria held by Kurds the United States considers allies.
President of the Senate in charge of foreign relations Bob Menendez (DN.J.), who previously blocked the fighters’ transfer to Turkey, said he was in talks with the Biden administration about his suspension and could make a decision next week, suggesting that he could lift it. He said his longstanding objection to Turkey’s aggression against Greece and Cyprus has yet to be resolved.
Have had conversations with the administration. I still have issues. I shared these concerns with them. If they can find a way to ensure that Turkey’s aggression against its neighbors stops, which has been great, but it must be a permanent reality, he said.
Menendez wants assurances if there are to be any sales to Turkey, that they will not use them to act in the belligerent manner they have against other NATO allies, not just Greece, a- he declared.
These guarantees should be backed by hard power. If the administration bolsters the Greek military in a way that will gain a qualitative military advantage over Turkey, Menendez said there could be a path to approving the jets.
One element would be to agree to Greece’s request to buy advanced F-35 warplanes, he said, adding that the administration supports the sale but has not formally notified Congress of an approval.
A State Department spokesperson declined to comment on any sale until Congress was officially notified.
Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee jim risch (R-Idaho) said that, like Menendez, he is still in talks with the administration to end Turkey’s belligerence against its neighbors. Monday’s breakthrough on Sweden, for Risch, means the F-16 talks can begin.
This issue is resolved now. It’s time to talk about the F-16s, and there’s a way forward, Risch said. I think there are a lot of moving parts here. That said, I don’t think there’s anything that’s unresolved.
President of the Chamber of Foreign Affairs Mike McCaul (R-Texas), and ranking member Gregory Meeks (DN.Y.), which also has the authority to block U.S. arms sales overseas, said they had concerns that needed to be addressed before approving F-16 sales.
McCaul said he might favor upgrades to Turkey’s existing F-16s if Greece receives the F-35 and Washington ensures Greece has a military advantage over Turkey. On Tuesday, he said in an interview that Ankara also needed to start talks with Athens, pressure Russia to extend a Black Sea grain deal and take other steps.
I’m optimistic, McCaul said of Turkey getting approvals to buy F-16s. The first step was to bring Sweden into NATO, and that’s what they’ve done now. The others are sort of side issues.
Meeks told CNN on Tuesday that his grip remains in effect. While the Swedish breakthrough was a giant step, Turkey cannot resume its violations of Greek airspace.
But so far so good. I see signs in recent months that Turkey has kept its word when it comes to intrusions and overflights by its neighbors, Meeks said. I need to have more dialogue and conversation but I think things are moving pretty fast and pretty well.
While the four committee heads have the power to block the sale, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) Was an influential F-16 opponent for Turkey, whether or not it ceded to Sweden.
On Tuesday, he said he had not yet changed his mind and that Ankara should at least pledge not to use them against NATO members or Kurdish allies in the Americas.
We will have to consider all this as part of the mix to come, but I want to say that it is a big step forward, obviously, that Turkey has finally accepted that Sweden can be part of NATO, he said. -he declares.
Lara Seligman contributed to this report.
