Trump asks for a postponement of his trial for classified documents, probably until after the electionExBulletin





Pages of former President Donald Trump's unsealed federal indictment. On Monday, he asked a Florida judge to postpone his trial. Prosecutors have requested that he begin in December.

. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is asking a judge to delay setting a trial date in his classified documents case, citing the extraordinary nature of a lawsuit that could take place during the 2024 presidential race and what his attorneys characterized as complex legal issues.

In a filing late Monday, Trump’s lawyers cite “the sheer volume” of documents they must review in the case, which accuses Trump and his valet of conspiring to obstruct a federal investigation by hiding highly classified documents that Trump had stored in a bathroom and ballroom at his Florida resort. These documents included secrets about the defense and weapons capabilities of the US government and its allies, according to the indictment.

Trump is the first former president to face federal charges from a government he once led, a fact attorneys Christopher Kise and Todd Blanche pointed out in their request for a postponement. Among other complications, they said, would be the challenge of selecting a jury in the 2024 presidential race, where Trump is running against current President Joe Biden.

“There is no doubt that any trial of this action pending a presidential election will impact both the outcome of that election and, more importantly, the ability of the defendants to obtain a fair trial,” they said. writes Kise and Blanche.

Trump’s attorneys also used the filing to announce some of their next steps in the case, including a likely motion to dismiss the charges; legal challenges to the authority of the special advocate; and probing the nature of the documents themselves and whether they had been properly filed.

Courts have established special and long-standing procedures for handling classified documents. But Trump’s team signals that it will fight any attempts by the government to keep certain evidence secret.

“Generally, defendants believe there should simply be no ‘secret’ evidence, or facts hidden from public view, regarding the pursuit of a presidential candidate by his political opponent,” they wrote. . “Our democracy demands nothing less than full transparency.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith is asking for a trial to start on December 11, telling the court it could take about three weeks, in all.

But Trump’s attorneys wrote that the timeline “is simply untenable and ignores the magnitude of this case.” They said they needed more time to prepare a defense at trial and argued that “there is no continuing threat to national security interests or concerns about continued criminal activity. “.

Both Trump and his longtime aide Walt Nauta have pleaded not guilty to the charges against Florida. Nauta’s lawyers, Stanley Woodward and Sasha Dadan, approved the postponement of the trial.

Ultimately, it will be up to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump, to decide the timing of the case.

Trump faces other major legal headwinds, including a civil trial in New York in October and a criminal trial in New York in March 2024 on charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for silent payments that Trump allegedly directed at an adult movie star.

He is also being investigated by a prosecutor in Fulton County, Georgia, as well as federal grand juries in Washington for attempts to nullify the 2020 election.

The former president told interviewers he would consider pardoning many of the rioters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and centered some in his campaign appearances. While in office, Trump also questioned a president’s ability to forgive himself, according to reports at the time.

