



Badminton: PM Modi, others hail Lakshya Sen for winning first title of season Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in praising Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen who won his first BWF title of the year, at the Canada Open.



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in praising Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen who won his first BWF title of the year, at the Canada Open. Lakshya Sen beat defending All England winner Li Shi Feng of China to claim the Canada Open Super 500 Badminton title. Lakshya won the final 21-18, 22-20. “Congratulations to the talented @lakshya_sen on his outstanding victory at the 2023 Canada Open! His triumph is a testament to his tenacity and determination. It also fills our nation with immense pride. My best wishes to him for his future endeavors ,” PM Modi wrote in a tweet on Monday. Minister of Youth and Sports, Anurag Thakur hailed Lakshya Sen for his phenomenal performance. “Congratulations to @lakshya_sen for a phenomenal performance at #CanadaOpen2023. Coming back from 4 points behind in Game 2 to win in consecutive games is simply SENsational! Splendid display of resilience and skill by our champion An incredible week for the #TOPScheme commuter, beating top seeds en route to securing his 1st BWF Tour title of the season. Keep the momentum going!” Thakur said on Twitter. Thakur’s ministerial colleagues, Home Minister Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Kirej Rijiju also tweeted praising Uttarakhand-born Lakshya for his stellar performance. “Heartfelt congratulations to @lakshya_sen for winning the #CanadaOpen title with a memorable performance. The top athlete has once again proven the true courage and talent of Indian athletes. May you always reach new heights making India proud,” Amit Shah wrote in a tweet. “Congratulations to @lakshya_sen on his outstanding victory at the #CanadaOpenSuper500, where he triumphed over Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Kenta Nishimoto and Li Shi Feng, who placed 2nd, 4th and 5th respectively in the tournament. His fiery performance at such a young age on the world stage filled us with immense pride. Wishing him even more success in the future,” wrote Nitin Gadkari. Industrialist Anand Mahindra praised Lakshya for his “never say die” attitude. “Two things that Indian sportsmen were not famous for: incredible athleticism, incredible speed and agility, a never say die, a comeback, a fighting spirit. Thank you @lakshya_sen and many other sportsmen of a new India. The future will be different,” he said. Former Indian hockey captain Viren Rasquinha also noted Lakshya’s incredible fightback in the final. “@lakshya_sen’s amazing fight to win the Canada Open. He lost 16-20 in Match 2 to reigning All England Champion Li Shi Feng of China made it 20-20 and then won those last 2 points. Simply superb!!!” he said. For his part, Lakshya Sen thanked his sponsors and supporters for supporting him. “Sometimes the toughest battles lead to the sweetest victories. The wait is over and I’m thrilled to be crowned the winner of the Canada Open! Grateful beyond words. #SenMode #BWFWorldTour #CanadaOpen2023” , he wrote in a tweet on Monday. Like that: As Loading… Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mangalorean.com/badminton-pm-modi-others-hail-lakshya-sen-for-winning-first-title-of-the-season/

