Australia concerned about China-Solomon Islands police deal | Military News





Australia is urging nations to release details of the police deal it says will invite a new regional competition.

Australia on Tuesday asked the Solomon Islands and China to provide transparency of their intentions to Australia and the region by immediately releasing details of a police agreement signed in Beijing. The police cooperation pact was among nine agreements signed after Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare met Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing. China has stepped up training for its police in the Solomon Islands in recent months. The agreement signed in Beijing on Monday will allow a Chinese police presence until 2025. Australia fears new regional competition A spokesperson for Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia was aware of reports referring to a police implementation plan linked to an agreement signed between China and the Solomon Islands in March 2022 . We fear this development could invite a new regional competition, the spokesperson said in a statement. The Solomon Islands, about 2,000 km (1,243 miles) northeast of Australia, have been China’s biggest success in a drive to expand its presence in the South Pacific. In 2019, the Sogavares government transferred formal recognition to Beijing of Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy claimed by the mainland’s ruling Communist Party as part of its territory. The Solomon Islands and China should provide transparency of their intentions to Australia and the region by publishing the agreement immediately, so that the Pacific family can collectively consider the implications for our common security, Wong said. Last month, Sogavare called for a review of a 2017 security treaty with Australia, which has historically provided policing support to the Solomon Islands. Australia is a major aid donor to the Solomon Islands and has had a decades-long security relationship with the nation. Canberrade deployed troops to the Solomon Islands in 2021 at the request of Honiaras following anti-government protests, alongside defense personnel from Fiji and New Zealand. US and China vie for influence The deal is the latest chapter in a geopolitical battle between China and the United States as they seek to gain influence among Pacific nations. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made a 10-day tour of eight Pacific countries in May 2022, including Samoa, Fiji, Vanuatu, Kiribati, Tonga, Papua New Guinea and East Timor . The US administration responded by announcing its intention to reopen an embassy in the Solomon Islands. US President Joe Biden also convened a summit of Pacific Island leaders in September to unveil a strategy that includes climate change, maritime security and preventing overfishing. Biden has pledged $810 million in new aid to Pacific island nations over the next decade, including $130 million to address the effects of climate change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/7/11/australia-concerned-by-china-solomon-islands-policing-deal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos