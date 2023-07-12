Trump suggests Hunter Biden be put to death – Rolling Stone





The GOP’s failure to produce evidence that the ‘Biden crime family’ did in fact commit crimes doesn’t stop the former president from calling for justice

Donald Trump is once again crazy online, this time because a federal prosecutor he appointed made a plea deal with Hunter Biden that didn’t involve the killing of the president’s son.

“Weiss is a COWARD, a shrunken version of Bill Barr, who never had the guts to do what everyone knows should have been done,” the former president wrote of U.S. Attorney David Weiss. “He gave a ticket instead of a death sentence. Because of the two Democratic senators from Delaware, they had to pick and/or endorse him. Perhaps the presiding judge will have the courage and the intelligence to break through this cesspool of crime. The collusion and corruption are indescribable. TWO LEVELS OF JUSTICE!

Biden pleaded guilty last month to two misdemeanor tax charges. Trump was furious at the time, writing that “the corrupt Biden DOJ just eliminated hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a simple ‘traffic ticket.'” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said it was part of a Democratic plot to let Biden off the hook for more serious crimes.

Comer and his pals have desperately tried to find evidence that Biden and his son are guilty of said more serious crimes – to no avail. In fact, “whistleblower” Republicans have been held up as the linchpin of their claims that the Bidens ran an illegal bribery scheme and were accused of arms trafficking and aiding the Chinese government without s register as a foreign agent. Comer described the informant as a “credible source”.

Comer and other Republicans reacted to Monday’s indictment release by pushing more conspiracies, particularly that the Justice Department is targeting the informant to protect the Bidens. “It’s just unbelievable that the Justice Department moves so quickly against certain people,” Comer told Laura Ingraham on Fox News, adding that “the timing is always coincidental, according to Justice Department Democrats.” . Rep. Nancy Mace (RS.C.) added Tuesday that the Justice Department was “trying to silence our witness.” Tendency

The lack of evidence of any of this hasn’t stopped Republicans in Congress from recklessly pushing for the president’s impeachment, and it hasn’t stopped Trump from calling for Hunter’s execution on Tuesday. It’s a truly terrifying suggestion considering the former president has already laid out a plan to arm the Justice Department to bring the Bidens to justice if he wins in 2024. Justice for what, exactly? It does not matter. He will think of something.

