A strange question for the president remains unanswered





ISLAMABAD: In the violence that followed May 9 – unanimously described as a dark day by civilian and military leaders – President Arif Alvi continues to be in contact with Imran Khan.

Many party leaders, including several close associates of Imran Khan, had deserted the PTI after May 9, but President Alvi remained loyal to Khan, according to party sources.

Although there was no direct meeting between the president and the PTI chairman after May 9, the doors of the presidency are open to the PTI leaders led by Imran Khan. Some of the PTI’s second-tier leaders, the sources say, meet with the president occasionally.

The government also has information on contacts between the president and IK. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also confirmed to The News that the president is in contact with Imran Khan. The Minister of the Interior, however, said that after the May 9 attacks, President Alvis’ relations with the government had improved.

PTI spokesman Rauf Hasan, when asked if the president and PTI president were still in contact, said he had no answer to offer. He explained that this matter was outside his domain.

President Alvi has been trying for a year to normalize relations between Imran Khan and the military establishment. After the dismissal of Imran Khan’s government in April 2022, the president tried to restore cordial relations between the then army chief and Imran Khan. The president also arranged at least one meeting at the presidency between the two, but what Imran Khan wanted was not delivered by the former army chief. Imran Khan called on senior military leaders to overthrow the PDM government and hold elections for his return to power. The former army chief had refused to do so.

Following the appointment of outgoing Army Chief General Asim Munir, President Alvi again attempted to call a meeting between COAS and the President of the PTI. Unlike General (retired) Bajwa, who was used to meeting politicians from both sides of the political divide, General Asim was unwilling to meet with politicians, including Imran Khan. Imran Khan has admitted more than once that all his efforts to contact General Asim Munir have failed.

The episode of May 9 made the situation really difficult for President Alvi, who has his closeness to Imran Khan but who is at the same time the head of state and the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. The government and armed forces had branded May 9 a black day and held the Imran Khan-led PTI responsible for what they believed to be pre-planned attacks on military installations, buildings, symbols and monuments. In return, Imran Khan insisted it was a plot against him. He held the government and the establishment responsible for conspiring against him and the PTI.

Following the May 9 attacks by PTI protesters on buildings and symbols of the Pakistan Armed Forces, the President in his initial response seemed more concerned about Imran Khan than what the protesters did to the Pakistani military. . Like Imran Khan, the president believed that the May 9 attacks were the reaction to the arrest and mistreatment of Imran Khan as the Pakistani military, as well as the National Security Committee, considered the attacks to be pre- planned.

Following questions raised by the media about the President’s initial response to the May 9 attacks, Dr Alvi days later told Geo News in an interview that Imran Khan should strongly condemn the May 9 attacks.

In view of the investigation into the attacks of May 9 and on the basis of the statements of those arrested, the government as well as the army claim to have solid evidence on those who had planned the attacks. The government and military establishment regard Imran Khan as the mastermind of the May 9 attacks, with the former announcing it openly while the latter limiting himself to indirect allusions only.

In this situation, the question of the position of the president arises. Where is he standing? The President’s press secretary was also approached by The News to check if Dr Alvi was still in contact with Imran Khan.

For me, this is a strange question. How can I (press officer) ask the president if he is in contact with Imran Khan, replied the spokesman of the presidency.

