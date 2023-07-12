FACT CHECK: President Joko Widodo visits Cak Nun, is it really like this photo?





The account imposes this portrait as proof of the official visit President Joko Widodo during the visit Mr. H. Ainoun Nadjib to the hospital. Humanist MH Ainun Nadjib or as he is called nun cak was being treated for an illness, presumably due to fatigue from carrying out a busy schedule. Among the personalities who visited him was the Head of State of the Republic of Indonesia, President Joko Widodo. City of turnbackhoax.idTwitter account DENN64rS0 uploaded a tweet containing a photo showing President Joko Widodo shaking hands with Emma Ainun Nadjib or Cak Nun. Uploaded on July 10, 2023, the photo shows the two figures shaking hands, and the introductory phrase “Allah SWT, who created humans, can forgive our mistakes, in forgiving does not destroy our self-esteem Always be in good health Mr. Jokowi, I hope Cak Nun will be well soon… amen.” EXPLANATION Based on search results turnbackhoax.ida photo showing President Joko Widodo shaking hands with Cak Nun who is lying in hospital is manipulated content. Fact: The photo is the result of photo manipulation when President Joko Widodo visited BJ Habibie who was sick at Gatot Soebroto Military Hospital on October 28, 2014. The original photo, one of which is published in the article entitled “Familiarity of Jokowi and BJ Habibie in the treatment room” posted by the site liputan6.com October 29, 2014. The photo is captioned ‘President Jokowi visited BJ Habibie who was ill at Gatot Soebroto Military Hospital, Jakarta, (28/10/2014). (Rumgapres/Agus Suparto).’ President Joko Widodo’s explanation of Cak Nun’s visit to Dr Sardjito General Hospital was held on Sunday (07/09/2023). Head of legal and public relations section of Dr. Sardjito General Hospital, Banu Hermawan confirmed the president’s visit to Cak Nun. According to Banu Hermawan, during his visit to Cak Nun, President Joko Widodo met with Cak Nun’s wife Novia Kolopaking and Cak Nun’s son. Long tour or 15 minute site visit. This humanist has been treated at Dr Sardjito General Hospital in Yogyakarta since Thursday (6/7/2023). Cak Nun’s former secretary, Noor Janis Langga Barana, said that as of today, Cak Nun is still recovering at Dr. Sardjito General Hospital. Her condition is improving and she can communicate fluently. CONCLUSION Tweets containing photos and phrases about President Joko Widodo shaking hands with Cak Nun uploaded by DENN64rS0 have manipulated content or manipulated content. Editor’s note: This article is part of the content Fact check Subway Suara.com. Make it as accurate as possible with the clearest possible source, but it doesn’t have to be a reference to the actual truth (because there’s always potential for misinformation). Readers (public) are also invited to provide comments/reviews, either through the comments column in each related content, by contacting Metro Suara.com editorial, or by submitting issues/complaints that need to be checked or verified by email. [email protected]

