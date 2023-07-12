Boris and Carrie Johnson announce the birth of a third child – a boy named Frank Alfred…

Carrie and Boris Johnson have welcomed their third child, a son named Frank.



Carrie Johnson has announced the birth of her third child with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The tot was born on July 5 at 9:15 a.m. and was named Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson by the couple.

Carrie, 35, announced the birth in a touching post on Instagram to mark a week since the birth of her son.

In the post, the jubilant mum wrote: ‘Welcome to the world of Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born July 5 at 9.15am.

Joking about her hubby’s well-reported love of the classics, Carrie added, “(Can you guess what name my hubby picked?!)”.

The former political adviser added: “I love every minute of the sleeping baby bubble. Seeing my two eldest children embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten.

The former Prime Minister married Carrie at Westminster Cathedral in May 2021.



“Thank you so much to the amazing NHS Maternity team at UCLH. They are truly the most amazing and caring people. I feel immense gratitude.

“Now, can anyone recommend any good sets/boxes to consume while breastfeeding?

Signing off, Ms Johnson said: ‘It’s time for a drink.

The couple have already welcomed a son, Wilfred, 3, and a daughter, Romy, 1, and married in May 2021.

Ms Johnson said she had been feeling ‘quite exhausted’ over the past eight months but ‘we can’t wait to meet this little one’ when she announced her pregnancy just weeks ago.

Johnson’s last appearance was at the King’s Coronation in May.



Carrie’s first child with Boris, Wilfred, starred in touching footage with First Lady Jill Biden as part of the G7 Summit in Cornwall in 2021.



“A new team member is coming in a few weeks,” she said.

“I’ve felt pretty exhausted for much of the last 8 months, but we can’t wait to meet this little one.”

“Wilf is thrilled to be a big brother again and talks about it nonstop.

“I don’t think Romy has any idea what’s coming, she will soon!”

The Johnsons’ last public appearance was at the king’s coronation at Westminster Abbey, where they arrived hand in hand.

Frank is the eighth child of former MP Boris Johnson, four of whom are from a previous marriage to journalist Marina Wheeler.

He also fathered his fifth child, Stephanie Macintyre, with art consultant Helen Macintyre.

Boris’ first child with Carrie was Wilfred, three, who sports a full head of messy blonde hair, much like his father. It was named after Mr Johnson’s grandfather

Their daughter Romy was also named after the family – named after Mrs Johnson’s aunt Rosemary/

The Johnsons previously revealed that Romy was a so-called ‘rainbow baby’ – in that she was born after the couple suffered a miscarriage in a previous pregnancy.

To mark this, the Johnsons gave Romy the middle name “Iris”, which means rainbow in Greek.