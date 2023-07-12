Jack White slams celebrities for interacting with Donald Trump at UFC event





Jack White has slammed Joe Rogan, Guy Fieri, Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson for interacting with former US President Donald Trump at a UFC event.

It’s no secret that the guitarist is very comfortable with politics, having previously used social media platforms to also address gun laws and advocate for abortion rights.

Following a UFC fight event in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8, the former White Stripes rocker took to the platform to call out celebrities who were pictured chatting with Trump.

Anyone who normalizes or treats this disgusting, fascist, racist, scammer, disgusting Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book, says White. It’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement by me, not a discussion/debate. White Jack III

White previously criticized Elon Musk for allowing Trump’s Twitter account to be reinstated after he purchased the platform in late October 2022. Other musicians, including Tom DeLonge and Paul Stanley, criticized Musk’s changes at the time.

Last month (June), a photo of a Gibson-branded soft-shell guitar case at Trump’s former residence emerged as part of a 49-page indictment released by the Justice Department. It showed allegations relating to the storage and concealment of classified documents by Trump, and implications for national security.

Despite the obvious concerns surrounding the image, guitarists online quickly began circulating theories about where the case came from and what might have been inside. Of course, neither theory has been officially confirmed and the case remains a mystery.

White’s most recent album, Entering Heaven Alive, was released in July last year. Learn more about his label, Third Man Records, on his official website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://guitar.com/news/music-news/jack-white-criticises-celebs-donald-trump-ufc-event/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos