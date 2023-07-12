PM Modis France trip will see special gestures from Macron | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ presence at the French National Day as a guest of honor is a rare honor as the last dignitary invited on the occasion was US President Donald Trump in 2017. In another special gesture , the Indian contingent of the three services, including the IAF aircraft, will participate in the Bastille Day Parade, which is organized on the national holiday.

PM Modi will be in France on July 13-14 for what will be his fifth trip to the country.

The French National Day, or July 14, holds a special place in the French consciousness. This day commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789 during the French Revolution.

Bastille Day Parade is the culmination of the July 14 celebrations. Similar to our Republic Day Parade. However, foreign leaders invited as guests of honor for July 14 are not common (the last time was in 2017, when the US president was invited). It is even rarer for foreign marching contingents and foreign aircraft to participate, an official said.

The PM’s visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership. France is a key strategic partner of India and one of the first.

There has been great personal chemistry between Prime Minister Modi and President Emmanuel Macron. Prime Minister Modi’s two-day visit will also see particular gestures from President Macron. These include multiple meetings and attendances with the Prime Minister, in particular a private dinner and a joint meeting with the CEOs. In addition, Macron will host the state banquet at the iconic Louvre on Bastille Day, a government source said.

More than 200 guests will join the two leaders on France’s national holiday for dinner in honor of Modis at the world’s largest museum.

The Prime Minister will interact with all of France’s political leaders, including President Macron, Prime Minister Borne and the Presidents of the Senate (Upper House) and National Assembly (Lower House). The focus will be on trade and economics with a CEO forum made up of big names from the Indian and French sides. Close collaboration not only on bilateral issues but also on what the two countries can do on global issues will also be a feature of Prime Minister Modis’ visit, an official said.

PM Modi will also interact with leading French personalities and will be present at the prestigious La Seine Musicale alongside the Indian community.

