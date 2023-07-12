A grand jury sworn in on Tuesday could decide whether Trump is indicted for Georgia’s 2020 election





ATLANTA (AP) A grand jury sworn in Tuesday in Atlanta will likely consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for former President Donald Trump or his Republican allies for their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating shortly after Trump called Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in early 2021 and suggested the state’s top election official could help find 11,780 votes, just enough to beat Democrat Joe Biden.

The 2.5-year investigation has expanded to include a review of a list of fake Republican voters, phone calls from Trump and others to Georgia officials in the weeks following the 2020 election, and allegations unsubstantiated widespread voter fraud done to state legislators.

Willis, a Democrat, is expected to present her case before one of two new seated grand juries on Tuesday. She has previously suggested any indictments are likely to come in August.

Here is how this process would work:

WAIT. WAS THERE NOT ALREADY A GRAND JURY IN THIS CASE?

Yes. About a year into his investigation, Willis took the unusual step of requesting a special grand jury. She said at the time that she needed the committee’s subpoena power to compel testimony from witnesses who otherwise might not be willing to talk to her team. This special grand jury was seated in May 2022 and released in January after completing its work.

It was primarily an investigative tool and did not have the power to indict. Instead, he issued subpoenas and reviewed testimony from about 75 witnesses, along with other evidence, before writing a final report with recommendations for Willis.

Although part of that report was made public in February, the judge overseeing the special grand jury said any recommendations on specific charges for specific people would remain secret for the time being. The panels’ foreman said in media interviews later that month that they had recommended charging many people, but she declined to name names.

Willis is not bound by special recommendations from grand juries.

WHO MIGHT WILLIS LOOK FOR POSSIBLE FEES?

Willis sent letters last summer warning some people, including the state’s fake voters and former New York mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, that they could face charges in the case. . Some of the fake voters have since made immunity deals with Team Willis. Although she hasn’t said one way or another whether she will press charges against Trump, Willis has repeatedly said that no one is above the law.

Willis is a fan of the Georgias Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, and there have been hints of its use in this case. The RICO Act allows prosecutors to bring charges against multiple people who they believe have committed separate crimes while working toward a common goal.

HOW FREQUENTLY DO REGULAR GRAND JURIES ATTEND?

Very. There are generally two grand juries sitting in Fulton County during each two-month term. They usually meet weekly, one on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other on Thursdays and Fridays. Their work takes place behind closed doors, not open to the public or the news media.

Grand jurors must be U.S. citizens at least 18 years old and must live in the county where they serve. Each grand jury is made up of 16 to 23 people and up to three or more 16 alternates must be present for business for the grand jury to hear any evidence or take any official action.

WHAT HAPPENED DURING THE GRAND JURY SELECTION?

A total of 96 potential grand jurors appeared at the Fulton County Courthouse on Tuesday. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney explained what a grand jury does and asked the group some basic questions to make sure everyone was eligible to serve.

McBurney then called the band members one by one and asked them to say if they were ready to serve or if they had a hardship that should prevent them from serving. Afterwards, McBurney, Willis and members of his team began meeting privately with people who cited difficulties to decide whether they would be excused.

Next, McBurney read 26 names 23 grand jurors and three alternates to sit on Grand Jury A, which will meet on Mondays and Tuesdays, and 26 names for Grand Jury B, which will meet on Thursdays and Fridays. It is unclear which of these grand juries would hear the Willis election case.

The district attorney and his team then met with the grand jurors behind closed doors before McBurney returned to the room to swear in the grand jurors and give them instructions.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE CASE IS PRESENTED TO THE GRAND JURY?

Georgia law requires a grand jury indictment to prosecute someone in most felony cases like murder, aggravated assault, robbery, and other crimes. When prosecutors present a case, they try to convince the grand jurors that there is probable cause that one or more people have committed crimes and get the grand jurors to agree to bring charges against them.

For each case, prosecutors read or explain the potential indictment, then call witnesses or present any other evidence. Any witness who testifies must take an oath to tell the truth.

Often in Georgia, the only witnesses the grand jury hears from are law enforcement officers, including investigators from the district attorney’s office. They can tell the grand jurors what they learned during their investigation, including what suspects or witnesses said and what other evidence they have.

Members of the grand jury are allowed to question witnesses.

Generally, a person who is named as a defendant on the potential indictment cannot be called to testify before the grand jury.

HOW DO GRAND JURY DELIBERATIONS WORK?

After the case has been presented, only the members of the grand jury may be present in the room to deliberate. They discuss the case and vote on whether to return a real bill or a non-bill. A true bill means that the grand jurors have voted to indict because they believe there are probable grounds to believe the person charged committed the crimes alleged. A no-bill means the grand jurors do not believe the person committed the alleged crimes or that there is not enough evidence to charge.

At least 16 grand jurors must participate in the vote, and an indictment requires 12 of them to vote in favor of the charges.

The grand juror oath in Georgia requires jurors to keep grand jury deliberations secret unless called to testify in court in that state.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THE GRAND JURY VOTE?

If a grand jury votes to bring charges, the indictment must be presented in open court by the grand jury or sworn usher of the grand jury in a courtroom where a judge and clerk are present. Then it is filed in the court office and is a public document. Shortly after, the accused persons will be booked and have their first court appearances.

If the grand jury votes against indicting anyone, prosecutors can present the case again to another grand jury. But if two grand juries vote not to indict the same charges, prosecutors usually can’t try again to secure an indictment on those charges.

IF TRUMP IS UNKNOWN, CAN HE STILL APPEAR?

Yes. Neither an indictment nor a conviction would prevent Trump from running or winning the presidency in 2024.

He has already been indicted twice this year in other cases. He faces 34 felony charges in New York state court, accusing him of falsifying business records as part of a secret money scheme over alleged extramarital sex. And he faces 37 felony charges in federal court in Florida, accusing him of hoarding classified documents and refusing government requests to return them.

Additionally, a Justice Department special counsel is investigating his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in several states, as well as the events leading up to the January 6, 2021, uprising at the State Capitol. -United.

