Donald Trump will organize a campaign fundraiser in Metairie | Local policy





Former President Donald Trump will host a campaign fundraiser in Metairie on July 25, the Louisiana Republican Party announced Tuesday.

Trump is facing federal indictment, accused of hoarding classified documents after leaving the White House. But that doesn’t seem to have dampened Republican support for him. Polls show he is the GOP’s leading contender in next year’s presidential contest.

Those who attend the upcoming event at the home of retired banker Joseph Canizaro will be required to contribute $23,200 to Trump’s re-election campaign.

Trump carried Louisiana in 2016 and 2020, and in each election Canizaro and retired shipbuilder Boysie Bollinger served as his finance chairs. They are also hosting this year’s event.

I hate Biden and would love to see him replaced by anyone,” Bollinger said in an interview Tuesday. Trump is the frontrunner. I thought he might go down in the polls. Unless he gets put in jail, I don’t think he will. And no one else seems to move much.

Trump has visited Louisiana several times as president, including for a 2019 fundraiser at Canizaros’ home that brought in about $4 million for his re-election campaign.

Trump also attended the January 2020 College Football National Championship game LSU won against Clemson.

Trump has endorsed Attorney General Jeff Landry in this year’s Louisiana governor’s race.

