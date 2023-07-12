Connect with us

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson names his last child Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson | Entertainment

Boris Johnson has become a father again – to his son Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson.

The former British Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, 35, gave birth to the couple’s third child on July 5, with his wife sharing the eccentric name of their newest addition to the family.

Carrie – who also has Wilfred, who was born in April 2020, and Romy, who was born in December 2021, with the controversial 59-year-old politician – announced on Instagram alongside a series of photographs of Frankie sleeping : “Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born July 5 at 9:15 a.m. (Can you guess what name my husband chose?!)

“I love every minute of the sleeping baby bubble. Seeing my two eldest sons embrace their new sibling with such joy and excitement was the most wonderful thing to witness. We are all so smitten.”

Carrie praised the NHS team at University College London Hospital for caring for their newborn baby.

She added: “Thank you so much to the amazing NHS Maternity team at UCLH. They are truly the most amazing and caring people. I feel immense gratitude. Now can anyone recommend to good sets/sets to consume while breastfeeding? Time for a drink.”

Boris also had four children with ex-wife Marina Wheeler and fathered a child in 2009 with art consultant Helen McIntyre.

The new arrival comes after Boris quit as MP after receiving the Partygate report.

The ex-Prime Minister has claimed he was kicked ‘out of parliament’ after receiving the report on whether he lied to MPs for breaking COVID-19 rules during the lockdown.

Boris said in a statement last month that the Privileges Committee – which was investigating his behavior during the lockdown – had made it clear “it was determined” to expel him from Parliament.

He said: “I have written to my Association in Uxbridge and South Ruislip to say that I am resigning immediately and calling an immediate by-election.

“I’m so sorry to leave my wonderful constituency. It’s been a huge honor to serve them, both as mayor and MP.”

Boris has been accused of misleading Parliament by insisting all COVID rules were followed in Downing Street during his infamous lockdown rallies.

Boris – who left office in September – claims the committee ‘has yet to produce any evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons’.

Boris says he is the victim of a “witch hunt”.

He said: “I am now being forced out of Parliament by a tiny handful of people, with no evidence to back up their claims, and without the endorsement even of members of the Conservative Party, let alone the electorate at large. “

Meanwhile, he also used his statement to criticize current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his government.

He said: “When I left office last year the government was only a handful of points behind in the polls. That gap has now widened considerably.

“Just a few years after winning the biggest majority in nearly half a century, that majority is now clearly under threat. Our party urgently needs to regain its momentum and faith in what this country can do.”

