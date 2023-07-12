NATO chief calls summit ‘historic’ as Turkey backs Sweden’s addition to Alliance

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that this year’s NATO summit represents a historic moment as the security bloc prepares to expand while tackling issues related to the bitter war in Ukraine.

This is a historic moment, Biden told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The addition of Finland and Sweden to NATO is significant. And your leadership really matters. And we agree with the wording that you propose, relating to the future of Ukraine being able to join NATO.

Stoltenberg said on Tuesday he was absolutely confident that the Turkish parliament would admit a new member, Sweden. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s president has continued to press for his country’s inclusion in the security alliance, a step NATO members seem unlikely to take at this high-stakes summit in the capital. Lithuanian.

NATO will provide security for Ukraine, tweeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukraine will strengthen the alliance

The Allies were debating the wording of a final joint text, but there is consensus that Ukraine’s NATO membership while Russia’s invasion is underway is not on the cards.

Membership in the midst of a war would require the alliance to apply the principle of an attack on one is an attack on all enshrined in Article 5 of the blocs putting the United States and Western nations in direct conflict with Moscow.

Zelenskyy said he accepts this situation, but shortly before the leaders gather for their meeting on Tuesday, he tweeted complaints about what he said were signals that certain wordings are being discussed without Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, who is expected to attend the summit on Wednesday, said vague wording on conditions was added, while there was no deadline for inviting Ukraine to join NATO.

There seems to be no preparation either to invite Ukraine to NATO or to make it a member of the alliance, Zelenskyy said.





NATO allies in 2008 agreed in principle that Ukraine would join, but did not set out a path for Ukraine to join.

Stoltenberg said in Vilnius on Tuesday that he presented a package at an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in May that included dropping the requirement for a membership action plan in Ukraine’s candidacy.

Some NATO allies, including the United States, the United Kingdom and France, are set to present proposals to strengthen Ukraine’s armed forces, including its post-war needs, through a series of long-term commitments outside the NATO framework.

So-called security guarantees will be done in extremely close coordination, given the scale of the stakes, but it will be different from having an Article 5 agreement to defend Ukraine, said Leslie Vinjamuri , director of the United States and Americas program at Chatham House, at VOA.

Sweden joins

Stoltenberg said on Tuesday the NATO summit was already historic before it began after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan broke through a months-long standoff in which Erdogan blamed Stockholm. not doing enough to suppress their branch of a political party which the Turkish government considers them to be extremists.

Erdogan has pledged to support the approval of Sweden’s candidacy for the Turkish parliament, while Hungary, the other remaining NATO member that has yet to give its approval in a process that must be unanimous, is expected to follow suit.

Political leaders in Washington welcomed the news.

Putin thought he could divide us, he believed he could push us to disunity, but his hopes turned against him,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in the Senate on Tuesday.

The Biden administration has backed Turkey’s effort to buy 40 F-16 fighter jets from the United States, a deal that has faced opposition from U.S. lawmakers who have said it shouldn’t go from forward until Turkey supports Sweden’s NATO membership.





Asked on Tuesday what made Turkey agree to drop its opposition, Biden replied with a smile, what do you think? When another reporter asked if he was surprised by Turkey’s decision, Biden replied: Not at all.

Sweden and Finland jointly applied for membership last May, with the two Nordic nations citing overwhelming popular support for the idea amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Finland’s membership was finalized in April.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that Sweden’s membership would be negative for Russia’s security.

Defense expenditure

Another key issue at the summit is whether members can agree on a commitment to spend at least 2% of their GDP on defense and then stick to it. Currently, only seven members achieve this goal.

Several members of the alliance used the summit to announce new military aid to Ukraine, including a $770 million package from Germany with Patriot missile launchers, battle tanks and ammunition. French President Emmanuel Macron has said his government will supply long-range missiles to Ukraine.

After the two-day summit, Biden will travel to Helsinki on Thursday to meet with leaders from Finland, Sweden, Norway, Iceland and Denmark. Once Sweden joins NATO, all five Nordic countries will be members of the military alliance.

Some information for this report comes from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.