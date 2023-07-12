Imran proxies damaging state institutions on social media: Marriyum Aurangzeb





The information minister says the FIA ​​has substantial evidence against the culprits which is currently under further investigation. The May 9 incidents benefit the “enemy” of Pakistan, the nation triumphed in foiling the plot.

ISLAMABAD – Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday accused PTI Chairman Imran Khan of leading the “ongoing campaign” against national institutions.

She alleged that former Prime Minister Imran Khan made systematic efforts to discredit and destabilize state institutions by misusing social media platforms. “Those who campaign against national institutions have been exposed and will not be spared.” On the other hand, a PTI spokesperson said in his response that the courtiers of Sharifs have been instructed to attack the PTI chairman to secure their jobs. Addressing a press conference here, the information minister, referring to the head of the PTI, said the “foreign agent”, who orchestrated the May 9 violence, tweeted the other day asking who benefited from the tragedy.

“Only the enemies of the country have benefited from the acts of vandalism and arson, but the people of Pakistan are the big winners as the plot against the integrity of the country has been foiled,” she said.

Marriyum said the PTI president claimed his party was the biggest in the country, but only existed on Twitter because it had no credible spokesperson. “In fact, no one wants to come forward to defend their president’s persistent lies.”

She pointed out that a group of individuals, operating from abroad, were actively orchestrating a malicious campaign against state institutions through social media platforms. The “troublemaker group” did not even hesitate to launch unwarranted attacks on several prominent figures and institutions, she added. These are the same people who were involved in the targeted campaigns against the martyrs of the Lasbella helicopter crash and the incumbent army chief, the minister noted.

The minister said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had substantial evidence against those involved in social media campaigns against national institutions, which were currently under scrutiny and prosecution. more in-depth investigation. She said some elements engaged in “anti-state activities and treason” while sitting abroad, and some of the PTI President’s proxies took refuge in different places in the country broadcasting false information via Twitter.

She also drew a comparison between the leaders of the PTI and the PML-N, saying that the latter faced severe victimization under the PTI regime without shouting.

She accused former Prime Minister Khan of fabricating false records against his political opponents including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Khawaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Faryal Talpur and others, who endured the hardships. to be locked up in prison cells. Responding to a question, the minister said that no political party had committed a crime of desecration of the martyrs’ memorials except the “foreign agent”.

Reacting to the press conference, a PTI spokesperson said that Khan’s growing popularity had petrified the twisted ruling group due to which he had lost his mind, which was evident from the press conferences of their courtiers one after the other against the country’s most popular leader. . He clarified that the Sharif family and their supporters were being punished by the court in cases of corruption and not for the gratification of anyone’s personal ego. He alleged that the “family slaves” of the sheriffs were telling new lies every day and using verbal abuse to secure their jobs. Those who branded the country the most popular foreign agent should at least let the nation know when the fugitive leader will return from London, the spokesman said, referring to Nawaz Sharif.

