Trump not immune to Carroll lawsuit, Justice Department says





The Justice Department said Tuesday it would only support derogatory statements by President Donald J. Trump about E. Jean Carroll in 2019 had been made as part of his official duties as president, a reversal that gives further momentum to his case.

Ms Carroll, 79, who won $5million in damages in a lawsuit accusing Mr Trump of 1990s sexual abuse and defamation after he left the White House in January 2021, is now trying to to advance a separate legal action for comments he made while president. This case has been mired in appeals. If a judge ultimately finds that these prior comments were part of Mr. Trump’s official duties, that case would most likely be thrown out.

The Justice Department had taken the position, first under the Trump administration and later under President Biden, that Mr. Trump was acting in his official capacity when he called Ms. Carroll a liar and denied her charge of raping her nearly 30 years ago. in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store.

But the department said in a court filing on Tuesday that new evidence has surfaced since Mr. Trump, 77, left office, including during the recent civil trial in which a Manhattan jury told Mr. Trump responsible for sexually assaulting Ms Carroll decades ago.

The new set of facts suggests that Mr. Trump was motivated by a personal grievance stemming from events that occurred many years before Mr. Trump’s presidency, department attorneys said in the filing.

The attorneys noted that Mr. Trump’s 2019 statements about Ms. Carroll were made through official channels that presidents often use to communicate with the media. But, they said, while the statements themselves were made in a work context, the allegations behind the statements were about a purely personal incident: an alleged sexual assault that occurred decades before Mr. Trump.

A lawyer for Mr. Trump did not respond to a request for comment. Steven Cheung, spokesman for Mr Trump’s presidential campaign, said the reversal of the departments was politically motivated. The Justice Department broke with longstanding tradition in a desperate attempt to perpetuate this hoax, he said.

Ms. Carrolls’ attorney, Roberta A. Kaplan, said in a statement: We are grateful that the Department of Justice has reconsidered its position. We have always believed that Donald Trump made his defamatory statements about our client in June 2019 out of personal animosity, ill will and spite, and not as President of the United States.

Ms Carrolls’ ongoing libel lawsuit stems from remarks by Mr Trump in 2019 after she first publicly accused him of pushing her against a dressing room wall in the luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman in mid-1990s, pulling down her tights, opening her pants and imposing himself on her. Ms Carroll made her accusation in a book excerpt from New York magazine.

Mr Trump at the time called Ms Carroll’s accusation completely false, said he had never met her and could not have raped her because she was not his gender.

After Ms. Carroll sued, the Justice Department, then led by Attorney General William P. Barr, stepped in under a law that substitutes the government as the defendant when a federal official is prosecuted for official acts, which would lead to the dismissal of the case. .

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of the US District Court overturned the department’s decision, ruling that Mr. Trump’s comments had no connection to official US business.

A protracted appeal followed, with the case eventually being returned to Judge Kaplan.

The judge asked the department to intervene a second time after Ms. Carrolls’ lawyers revised her lawsuit to include a new round of derogatory remarks by Mr. Trump, this time on CNN on May 10, a day after the verdict of the trial. .

Mr. Trump, in response to questions from the CNN moderator, called Ms. Carroll a wacky job and said her assault complaint was false and a made-up story and that her civil lawsuit was a rigged deal.

In their Tuesday letter, attorneys for the department said the new evidence they considered in reaching their decision included the jury’s recent verdict, the new allegations in Ms. Carrolls’ revised complaint, a review of a deposition made by Mr. Trump regarding Ms. Carrolls. case and a relevant decision of the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

There is no longer a sufficient basis to conclude that the former president was motivated by a more than insignificant desire to serve the government of the United States, the lawyers wrote.

