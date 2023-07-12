Imran Challenges Magistrate’s Court Order in Toshakhana Case – Pakistan





IHC approaches against ECPL complaint maintainability ruling LHC grants protective bond to PTI chief in seven May 9 cases

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: PTI leader Imran Khan on Tuesday challenged a lower court ruling in the Islamabad High Court on the maintainability of an ECP complaint seeking criminal charges against him for concealing gifts from Toshakhana.

The Lahore High Court, meanwhile, granted Mr Khan interim bail for two weeks in seven criminal cases related to the May 9 violence. The LHC also issued a notice to the head of the PTI regarding a government appeal challenging a stay order it obtained against an audio leak investigation related to the encryption controversy.

Mr Khans’ challenge in the Toshakhana case came after District and Extra Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar said last week that the reference to ECPs was upholdable.

The trial court filed charges on May 10 against Mr. Khan. However, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq suspended the proceedings and recently ordered the judge to review the case in seven days, bearing in mind eight legal questions he formulated to decide on the maintainability of the Toshakhana reference.

Questions included whether the complaint was filed on behalf of ECP by a duly authorized person, whether ECP’s decision of October 21, 2022 was valid authorization for any officer of ECP to file a complaint, and whether the issue of authorization was a matter of fact and evidence and could be ratified later in the proceedings.

However, when the judge reconsidered the case, Mr Khan’s lawyer, Khawaja Haris, failed to appear in court to argue the case in three consecutive hearings.

The lawyer, however, appealed the trial court’s order to the IHC. He said the ECP had not filed a case in the magistrates’ court in 120 days.

The appeal said the ECP failed to follow the prescribed procedure when filing the complaint and asked the IHC to overturn the trial courts’ decision.

The IHC’s single-member bench, consisting of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, is due to hear the appeal on Wednesday (today).

Punjab Police named Imran Khan in previously registered cases relating to the May 9 riots based on additional statements from those arrested.

Security deposit

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted Mr Khan interim bail for two weeks in seven criminal cases filed in four cities in Punjab relating to the May 9 riots.

The former prime minister appeared before a two-judge bench with his lawyer, attorney Salman Safdar.

Mr Safdar argued that Mr Khan wanted to appear in the relevant courts to seek bail before his arrest, but that he could be arrested. Mr Safdar said it was humanly impossible for Mr Khan to appear in multiple courts simultaneously.

The bench, led by Judge Ali Baqar Najafi, cleared Mr Khan’s seven separate petitions for bail in as many cases registered in Rawalpindi, Mianwali, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

The bench ordered the head of the PTI to approach the courts concerned before the next hearing.

Notice issued to Imran

Separately, the LHC on Tuesday also issued a notice to the head of the PTI regarding an appeal by the federal government challenging a stay order obtained by it against an audio leak investigation related to the encryption controversy.

In December, the High Court stayed a notice of appeal to Mr Khan from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the cost investigation.

On behalf of the government, Deputy Attorney General Asad Ali Bajwa argued in court that the FIA ​​had launched the investigation with legal authority and summoned Mr Khan.

He said the former prime minister concealed facts in court and obtained a stay order against the notice of appeal issued by the investigative agency.

Mr Bajwa asked the court to withdraw the order, which he said was passed without hearing the government’s views.

Posted in Dawn, July 12, 2023

