NATO chief says no timetable has been set for Ukraine’s membership; Zelensky calls it absurd

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) NATO leaders said on Tuesday they would allow Ukraine to join the alliance when allies agree and conditions are met.

Instead, alliance leaders decided to remove obstacles in Ukraine’s path to membership so that it could join sooner once the war with Russia was over.

We reaffirmed that Ukraine would become a member of NATO and agreed to remove the requirement for a membership action plan, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters, noting reference to a key step in the process which involves advice and assistance to countries wishing to join.

This will change Ukraine’s accession path from a two-step path to a one-step path, Stoltenberg said.

Although many NATO members have funneled arms and ammunition to Zelensky’s forces, there is no consensus among the 31 allies to admit Ukraine into NATO ranks.

Zelenskyy strongly pushed back against the decision as he headed to the annual NATO summit in Vilnius.

It is unprecedented and absurd when no deadline is set for either the invitation or Ukraine’s membership, Zelenskyy tweeted. At the same time, vague wording on the conditions is added even to invite Ukraine. There seems to be no desire to invite Ukraine to NATO or to make it a member of the Alliance.

NATO membership would offer Ukraine protection against a giant neighbor that annexed its Crimean peninsula nearly a decade ago and recently grabbed large swathes of land to the east and south . Joining NATO would also force kyiv to reform its security institutions, improve governance and fight corruption, which would also facilitate the country’s entry into the European Union.

Asked about Zelenskyys’ concerns, Stoltenberg said the most important thing now was to make sure his country won the war because unless Ukraine won there was no membership to discuss. at all.

Zelenskyy’s broadside could reignite tensions at the top shortly after seeing a burst of goodwill following a Turkish deal to advance Sweden’s bid to join NATO. The allies hope to resolve the rocky negotiations and create a clear plan for the alliance and its support for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president, who was due to meet US President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders on Wednesday, expressed his deep frustration in an emotional speech in downtown Vilnius.

Today I started my journey with faith in solutions, with faith in strong partners, with faith in NATO, in a NATO that does not hesitate, wastes no time and looks over his back no aggressors, Zelenskyy said.

I would like this faith to become trust, trust in the decisions that we deserve, all of us, every soldier, every citizen, every mother, every child, he said. Is it too much to ask?

Sharp divisions have emerged within the alliance over Ukraine’s desire to join NATO, which was promised in 2008, although little action has been taken to achieve this goal.

Additionally, the Baltic states, including Lithuania, which hosts the summit, have been pushing for a strong show of support and a clear path to Ukraine’s membership.

However, the United States and Germany urged caution. Biden said last week that Ukraine was not ready to join. NATO members, he told CNN, must meet all the conditions, from democratization to a host of other issues, a nod to longstanding concerns about governance and corruption. in Kyiv.

Moreover, some fear that Ukraine’s integration into NATO will serve more as a provocation to Russia than as a deterrent against aggression.

Concretely, NATO leaders decided to launch a series of multi-year programs to bring Ukraine’s Soviet-era military equipment and doctrines up to modern standards so that the country can fully function with the alliance.

On Wednesday, the leaders and Zelensky are expected to launch a new and improved forum for their cooperation: a NATO-Ukraine Council, where all parties can convene crisis talks if their security is threatened.

To speed up its future membership, leaders agreed to scrap a Membership Action Plan for Ukraine, a program often seen as mandatory for candidate countries.

Known in NATO parlance as the MAP, the action plan includes a tailored package of advice, assistance and practical support for countries preparing to join NATO. Bosnia, for example, is currently participating.

Pressed by journalists to say what conditions are imposed on Ukraine’s membership, Stoltenberg said: We want modern defense and security institutions.

The dispute over Ukraine contrasts with a hard-fought deal to advance Sweden’s membership. The deal was reached after days of intensive meetings, and it is set to expand the alliance’s strength in northern Europe.

Rumors of the death of the NATO unit have been greatly exaggerated,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said triumphantly on Tuesday.

According to a joint statement released when the deal was announced, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will ask the Turkish parliament to approve Sweden’s NATO membership.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, another holdout, is expected to take a similar step. Hungary’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that his country’s ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership was only a technical matter. Erdogan has yet to comment publicly.

The result is also a victory for Biden, who has touted the NATO expansion as an example of how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has backfired on Moscow.

Finland has already become the 31st member of the alliance, and Sweden is on the verge of becoming the 32nd. The two Nordic countries were historically unaligned until the war heightened fears of Russian aggression.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that NATO expansion is “one of the reasons that led to the current situation.

“It seems the Europeans don’t understand their mistake,” Peskov said. He warned against putting Ukraine on the fast track to NATO membership.

This is potentially very dangerous for European security. It carries very big risks,” Peskov said.

Erdogan met Biden on Tuesday evening but remained silent on the deal to advance Sweden’s NATO membership.

Although Biden referred to the deal you made yesterday, Erdogan said nothing about it. It was a glaring omission by Erdogan, who did not publicly comment on the issue during the summit.

However, Erdogan seemed eager to develop his relationship with Biden. He said previous meetings were just warm-ups, but now we are starting a new process.

Turkey’s president is seeking advanced US fighter jets and a path to European Union membership. The White House expressed support for both, but publicly insisted the issues were unrelated to Sweden’s NATO membership.

The Biden administration backed the Turkish desire to buy 40 new F-16s plus retrofit kits from the United States

Biden is on a five-day trip to Europe, with the NATO summit as the centerpiece.

After the summit ends on Wednesday, he will travel to Helsinki. On Thursday, he will celebrate Finland’s recent entry into NATO and meet Nordic leaders.

Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani, Zeke Miller, Lisa Mascaro and Darlene Superville in Washington, Justin Spike in Budapest, Hungary, and Lorne Cook in Vilnius, Lithuania, contributed to this report.