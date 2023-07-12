Politics
Russian mutiny further polarizes US public support for Ukraine
As the Wagner mercenary group’s mutiny unfolded in Russia, the US media covered the events extensively, with much speculation about their likely impact not only in Russia, but also on the Russian war in Ukraine. OUR University of Maryland Critical Issues Survey with Ipsos was already on the ground tracking American public attitudes toward the war. We decided to extend the survey for several more days to capture in real time any changes in the attitude of the American public, before and after the mutiny. We ended up with 863 respondents before the mutiny and 576 after, allowing for a meaningful comparison.
The poll was conducted June 21-27 with 1,439 respondents from Ipsoss’ probabilistic KnowledgePanel (Wagner’s mutiny took place June 23-24). The margin of error is 2.9%.
Here are some key findings.
Before and after the mutiny, in real time
Among those polled, partisan division over Ukraine appeared greater after the mutiny. On several measures, Democratic support for Ukraine rose a few points, but not among Republicans; in fact, on some measures, Republican support for Ukraine has fallen slightly. Before the mutiny began, 54% of Democrats said the United States should stay the course in supporting Ukraine, down from 61% in the days after the mutiny began; Republicans who said the same fell from 34% before the mutiny to 26% after.
Similarly, Democrats and Republicans diverged slightly in their reactions to the mutiny in their views on the level of support for Ukraine. Among Democrats, the biggest change was that those who said the current level of support was too high fell from 14% before the mutiny to 8% after; among Republicans, the biggest change was that those who said the current level of support was the right level fell from 25% to 19%, with the difference mostly going to the “don’t know” response.
One of the reasons for this divergence in the reaction to the mutiny between Democrats and Republicans may be that we are entering our presidential campaign season, which is always polarizing. If the mutiny is seen as a possible success for President Joe Bidens’ Ukraine policy, it could further encourage Democrats to stay the course and raise concerns among Republicans that the events will help Democrats in the election. Even at the start of the war in Ukraine, our polls revealed that Republicans tended to identify Biden as their most hated world leader more frequently than they did Russia’s Vladimir Putin. In this case, the mutiny may have projected a weakened Putin and the prospect of a strengthened Biden. As the US presidential campaign kicked off, limiting support for Ukraine resonated in politics rallies of the main Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump.
Change from April to June
Russian mutiny aside, there was an overall increase in public support for staying the course in Ukraine in the new poll compared to a similar poll we conducted in March-April. Despite the partisan split before and after the mutiny, overall more Americans, 43%, said the United States should stay the course in the June poll than in the March-April poll, 38% , with a bipartisan increase in support.
This is likely a function of public assessment of Russia’s and Ukraine’s performance in the war, which we have found to be strongly correlated with attitudes about the level of support for Ukraine. We found a small shift since March-April, with more Democrats and Republicans saying Russia is failing and Ukraine is succeeding, which is likely the result of news that Ukraine had launched its counteroffensive long-awaited, mitigated by the modest success reported.
Finally, there was only a slight shift in public assessment of what US goals should be in support of Ukraine: only 7% of Republicans said the US goal should be weaken or defeat Russia, compared to 9% in March-April; 14% of Democrats said the same, down from 10% in March-April. 23% of Republicans said the goal should be to help Ukraine return to the status quo before the Russian invasion, up from 20% in March-April; 22% of Democrats said the same, down from 26% March-April.
On the one goal on which Democrats and Republicans most disagreed, helping Ukraine liberate all territories occupied by Russia, there was no change between the two groups from March-April to June: 12% of Republicans and 23% of Democrats said they support such a goal. in both polls.
In conclusion, two major factors are likely to continue to shape the American public’s attitude toward support for Ukraine in the weeks and months to come. The first is the public assessment of developments on the battlefield. The more the public believes that Russia is losing and Ukraine is winning, the more likely they are to support Ukraine staying the course. The next few months will be critical, as expectations for the impact of the Ukrainian counter-offensive on the battlefield are high. The second important factor is the US presidential campaign season, where support for Ukraine emerges as a deeply polarizing issue that can affect public opinion. There are imponderables on both sides, as Republicans, including elected officials and presidential candidates, are divided on the issue, with Asset and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene questioning the level of support, while others, like the former vice-president Mike Pence and senator Lindsey Grahamtake a little more favorable see. On the Democratic side, most Democrats supported Bidens’ policies, but their views could be affected not only by their assessment of the battlefield, but also by policy decisions such as whether administrations intend to supply slot guns. -controversial ammunition to Ukraine, which has generated a backlash among many Democrats.
