Russian mutiny further polarizes US public support for Ukraine

As the Wagner mercenary group’s mutiny unfolded in Russia, the US media covered the events extensively, with much speculation about their likely impact not only in Russia, but also on the Russian war in Ukraine. OUR University of Maryland Critical Issues Survey with Ipsos was already on the ground tracking American public attitudes toward the war. We decided to extend the survey for several more days to capture in real time any changes in the attitude of the American public, before and after the mutiny. We ended up with 863 respondents before the mutiny and 576 after, allowing for a meaningful comparison. The poll was conducted June 21-27 with 1,439 respondents from Ipsoss’ probabilistic KnowledgePanel (Wagner’s mutiny took place June 23-24). The margin of error is 2.9%. Here are some key findings. Before and after the mutiny, in real time Among those polled, partisan division over Ukraine appeared greater after the mutiny. On several measures, Democratic support for Ukraine rose a few points, but not among Republicans; in fact, on some measures, Republican support for Ukraine has fallen slightly. Before the mutiny began, 54% of Democrats said the United States should stay the course in supporting Ukraine, down from 61% in the days after the mutiny began; Republicans who said the same fell from 34% before the mutiny to 26% after.

Figure 1 How long should the United States stay the course in supporting Ukraine?



Similarly, Democrats and Republicans diverged slightly in their reactions to the mutiny in their views on the level of support for Ukraine. Among Democrats, the biggest change was that those who said the current level of support was too high fell from 14% before the mutiny to 8% after; among Republicans, the biggest change was that those who said the current level of support was the right level fell from 25% to 19%, with the difference mostly going to the “don’t know” response.

Figure 2 What do you think of the current levels of US military spending to support Ukraine?



One of the reasons for this divergence in the reaction to the mutiny between Democrats and Republicans may be that we are entering our presidential campaign season, which is always polarizing. If the mutiny is seen as a possible success for President Joe Bidens’ Ukraine policy, it could further encourage Democrats to stay the course and raise concerns among Republicans that the events will help Democrats in the election. Even at the start of the war in Ukraine, our polls revealed that Republicans tended to identify Biden as their most hated world leader more frequently than they did Russia’s Vladimir Putin. In this case, the mutiny may have projected a weakened Putin and the prospect of a strengthened Biden. As the US presidential campaign kicked off, limiting support for Ukraine resonated in politics rallies of the main Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump. Change from April to June Russian mutiny aside, there was an overall increase in public support for staying the course in Ukraine in the new poll compared to a similar poll we conducted in March-April. Despite the partisan split before and after the mutiny, overall more Americans, 43%, said the United States should stay the course in the June poll than in the March-April poll, 38% , with a bipartisan increase in support.

picture 3 How long should the United States stay the course in supporting Ukraine?



This is likely a function of public assessment of Russia’s and Ukraine’s performance in the war, which we have found to be strongly correlated with attitudes about the level of support for Ukraine. We found a small shift since March-April, with more Democrats and Republicans saying Russia is failing and Ukraine is succeeding, which is likely the result of news that Ukraine had launched its counteroffensive long-awaited, mitigated by the modest success reported.

Figure 4 What is your impression of the following parties in the war in Ukraine?



Finally, there was only a slight shift in public assessment of what US goals should be in support of Ukraine: only 7% of Republicans said the US goal should be weaken or defeat Russia, compared to 9% in March-April; 14% of Democrats said the same, down from 10% in March-April. 23% of Republicans said the goal should be to help Ukraine return to the status quo before the Russian invasion, up from 20% in March-April; 22% of Democrats said the same, down from 26% March-April. On the one goal on which Democrats and Republicans most disagreed, helping Ukraine liberate all territories occupied by Russia, there was no change between the two groups from March-April to June: 12% of Republicans and 23% of Democrats said they support such a goal. in both polls.

Figure 5 Which of the following should be the primary U.S. objective in Ukraine:

