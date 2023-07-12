Trump attacks Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa





Iowa may be the most important state on Donald J. Trump’s political calendar in early 2024, but he hasn’t made many friends there lately.

He lashed out at popular Republican Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, then his campaign informed one of the states’ politically influential evangelical leaders, Bob Vander Plaats, that the former president would be skipping a rally of presidential candidates. presidential election this week in Des Moines.

Monday’s back-to-back moves that Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida’s campaign called a snub to Iowa conservatives in an email Tuesday show just how much Mr. Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, is acting like his he is immune to traditional political trappings as he is also indicted and his rivals seek to capitalize on some voter fatigue with his antics.

With Trump’s persona, I feel like he thinks he owns Iowa, said Steve Boender, board member of Family Leader, the conservative Christian group hosting the event Friday that Mr. Trump jumps. And I’m not sure he does.

I think Trump’s negativity is hurting things a bit, added Boender, who remains non-aligned for 2024.

It’s no surprise that Mr. Trump is skipping the gathering of householders. He has generally avoided these cattle-calling events, which feature all candidates, as advisors consider these parameters to bring him down to the level of his far-behind opponents. Moreover, Mr. Vander Plaats has made no secret of his desire to surpass Mr. Trump, including traveling to Tallahassee to have lunch with Mr. DeSantis at the governor’s mansion.

I think there is no doubt, most likely, that I will not approve of it, Mr. Vander Plaats said of Mr. Trump. So he believes that if he shows up and I don’t approve of him, it will make him look weak.

But as a result, he said, Mr. Trump missed speaking to an estimated audience of 2,000 people, and many of those people still like him very much.

Over the weekend, The New York Times reported on the various ways in which Ms. Reynolds appeared comfortable with Mr. DeSantis, to the growing frustration of Mr. Trump, who appointed his predecessor to the post of ambassador. He wants credit for his rise and his career; she was overwhelmingly re-elected last year. He broke out in public on Monday.

I opened the governorship to Kim Reynolds, and when she fell behind, I APPROVED her, held big rallies, and she won, Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring to her 2018 run. Now she wants to stay NEUTRAL. I don’t invite her to events!

Ms. Reynolds’ office declined to comment. Mr DeSantis was quick to come to her defense on Twitter, saying she is a strong leader who knows how to ignore tweets and get it done.

Mr Trump’s remark drew backlash from Iowans who support Ms Reynolds, including Cody Hoefert, who served as co-chairman of the Iowa Republican Party from 2014 to 2021.

It was the follow-up to a string of unforced errors by the former president, Mr Hoefert said, also citing Mr Trump’s comments opposing a six-week abortion ban.

Ms Reynolds called the Iowa Legislature in a special session this week to pass a six-week ban after a previous effort was blocked by the state’s highest court. Mr Trump said such a strict ban when many women do not even know they are pregnant is too harsh.

Mr. Hoefert said his rift with Mr. Trump during whose presidency he remained a loyal party officer was not due to other allegiances.

It wasn’t, I’m going to attack Trump because I support candidate X, he said. It’s because I’m tired of the former president doing it all on himself and attacking his friends and potential supporters and other Republicans who are doing big conservative things on what appears to be a personal vendetta.

Republicans opposed to Mr Trumps as party leader again predicted the attacks would play badly with voters.

He’s shown a penchant for self-destructive behavior, and that’s one of those things I think voters notice, said David Kochel, a longtime Republican operative from Iowa who advised Ms. Reynolds. Kim Reynolds is very popular in Iowa. She did not attack Trump. She doesn’t usually tell everyone to go to their events, and the fact that he has such an ego means everyone has to approve of it. That’s not going to happen in those early states.

Brett Barker, chairman of the Story County Republican Party in Iowa, saw it as a pointless battle. I don’t think it’s worth fighting with incumbent governors who are very popular in their home countries, he said, before adding: I don’t know how bad it’s going to be. harmful overall.

A person close to Mr Trump who was not authorized to speak publicly admitted that his attack on Ms Reynolds was not part of a scripted plan, but questioned whether it would actually erode his position, despite the predictions of political fallout. His team believes he has enough support among Iowans to counter the views of elected officials.

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Mr. Trump, cited a scheduling conflict as the reason for his absence from the Family Leadership Summit, and noted that Mr. Trump would be back in Iowa next week. This visit will be for a Trump town hall with Fox News Sean Hannity.

The president will be in Florida this weekend headlining the first national conference of young voters with the Turning Point Action conference while DeSantis is nowhere to be found, Cheung said of an event expected to draw a crowd more pro-Trump.

The Family Leader event which is expected to feature Mr. DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, Vivek Ramaswamy, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas is the second largest conservative gathering. in two months that Mr. Trump is bypassing.

Mr. Vander Plaats said half the battle in Iowa was coming and that Mr. Trump had so far failed on this count.

Iowa is tailor-made to take a beating here, he said. And on the contrary, if he wins here, I’m not sure there’s a way to prevent him from being the candidate.

