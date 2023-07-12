DOJ drops claim of Donald Trump immune in E. Jean Carroll case





The Justice Department on Tuesday dropped its argument that Donald Trump was acting within the scope of his duties as President of the United States in 2019, when he allegedly defamed writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of rape .

The DOJ’s decision, disclosed in a letter to attorneys for Trump and Carroll in Manhattan federal court, means the department will no longer seek to shield Trump from civil liability in Carroll’s ongoing defamation lawsuit against him, which must to be tried in January.

This nearly three-year effort, if approved, would have killed Carroll’s lawsuit.

The letter comes two months after a trial for a separate federal prosecution of Carroll ended with a jury ordering Trump to pay her $5 million for sexually assaulting her in a New York department store dressing room. in the mid-1990s, and for defaming when he again denied his rape complaint last year.

The DOJ had no role in that related lawsuit, as the alleged actions occurred outside of Trump’s tenure in the White House. Trump is appealing the verdict and the jury’s decision.

The DOJ on Tuesday cited a recent decision by a federal appeals court in Washington, DC, which suggested that Trump could be sued personally if his statements about Carroll were not intended to serve the US government.

The department also cited the fact that Trump’s allegedly defamatory statements about Carroll continued after he left the White House in early 2021, and that those statements are included in an amended complaint Carroll filed against him on last month.

“The Department of Justice refuses to certify under the Westfall Act … that the defendant Donald J. Trump was acting within the scope of his duties and employment as President of the United States when he made the statements which form the basis of the defamation claims in plaintiff’s amended complaint in this action,” wrote Brian Boynton, senior assistant deputy attorney general for the DOJ Civil Division.

“The Department has determined that there is no longer a sufficient basis to conclude that the former president was motivated by a ‘more than insignificant’ desire to serve the government of the United States,” Boynton wrote.

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, said in a statement, “We are grateful the Department of Justice has reconsidered its position.”

“We have always believed that Donald Trump made his defamatory statements against our client in June 2019 out of personal animosity, ill will and spite, and not as President of the United States,” Kaplan said. “Now that one of the final hurdles has been removed, we look forward to trial in the original case of E Jean Carroll in January 2024.”

A spokesperson for Trump told CNBC: “This witch hunt, funded and led by radical, woke liberal Democrats, is now even more exposed as a partisan sham, as the Justice Department has broken with a tradition of long standing in a desperate attempt to perpetuate this hoax.”

“The corrupt Biden administration is politically weaponizing the justice system against President Trump because he is the overwhelming favorite to defeat Joe Biden and take over the White House,” the spokesperson said.

Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was indicted by a federal grand jury in May on charges related to his alleged unlawful retention of classified government documents and obstruction of justice.

Jack Smith, a DOJ special counsel pursuing the case, is also overseeing a separate criminal investigation into Trump as part of his efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss to President Biden and his actions leading up to Jan. 6. 2021, Capitol Riot.

Trump, then president in June 2019, said Carroll was lying and was driven by money and political animosity when she went public with her allegation that he raped her at Bergdorf Goodman in 1996 or 1997. Carroll l ‘ sued later in 2019 for defamation.

A year later, the DOJ, then under the control of Trump-appointed Attorney General Bill Barr, intervened in the lawsuit, arguing that because Trump was president when he made the comments at the center of the case, the United States should replace him as the defendant in the case.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected the DOJ’s offer, but the department appealed the denial to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit and continued to make its case even under the Biden administration.

This appeals court then asked the federal appeals court in Washington to rule on whether the District of Columbia labor law allowed Trump to be sued for defamation for comments he made as an employee. of the government.

In its Tuesday letter, the DOJ noted, “The DC Court of Appeals, however, has now clarified that DC law does not consider any statement, regardless of its actual purpose, to be by definition made to official purposes simply because it is made using official channels of communication.”

The letter also said, “Furthermore, the circumstantial evidence of Mr. Trump’s subjective intent to make allegedly defamatory statements does not support a determination in this case that he was sufficiently motivated by a desire to serve the government of the states.” -United.

