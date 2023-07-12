Trump called Swing State Nevada ‘shameful’ during interview in Las Vegas





Former President Trump described Nevada as a “shameful” state during a recent interview in Las Vegas. Trump told the Nevada Globe he won Nevada in 2016 and 2020, despite losing the state both times. He also railed against former state AG Adam Laxalt, who supports Ron DeSantis’ 2024 WH campaign. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump, in an interview with a Nevada publication last week, called the swing state “shameful”, while claiming despite the victories of his Democratic presidential opponents that he was the real winner. state in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

“I think I won last time. I think I won both times by a large margin,” he told the publication. “It is a state that is shameful.”

In a meeting with the Nevada Globe, Trump went through his list of political enemies which included President Joe Biden and Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California, while also lashing out at Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, a former ally who is now challenging him for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

But when Trump was asked how he could topple Nevada, a state that hadn’t backed a Republican presidential candidate since President George W. Bush in 2004, the former president falsely claimed he had won. state in the last two general elections.

Trump then said the vote was “stolen” without providing any evidence to support his claims.

In 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won Nevada by 2.42 percentage points over Trump and Biden secured the state by 2.39 percentage points in the 2020 contest, fueled by key wins in the populated counties of Clark and Washoe.

Trump then lambasted former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a former Trump campaign chairman who lost last year’s high-profile U.S. Senate race against Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and now backs the presidential candidacy of DeSantis in 2024.

Last month, Laxalt said he “sees no way” for Trump to win Nevada in next year’s presidential election if he becomes the Republican nominee.

“You know, we have guys like Laxalt. Laxalt was a very weak candidate. He was pathetic,” Trump told the publication of the politician he once backed. “I helped Laxalt do the best he could.

The former president then compared Laxalt unfavorably to the late Senator Pete Domenici of New Mexico, the father of the former attorney general, and the late Senator Paul Laxalt of Nevada, who was Laxalt’s grandfather.

“I helped Laxalt do his best. I guess his grandfather was strong. His dad was good. But, I guess the chain got weaker and weaker,” he told about the former attorney general.

