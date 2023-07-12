Imran skips terrorism court hearing





The president of the PTI challenges the maintainability of the Toshakhana box in the IHC.

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, and other co-defendants did not appear before the Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) on Tuesday in cases of vandalism at the court complex. ATC Judge Abul Hassnat Zulkernain, hearing the case, ordered all defendants to ensure their attendance at the next court date so that the trial could continue.

Imran Khan’s lawyer took the position that they had learned of the case just the day before and begged the judge to grant time to appear. The court again issued summonses to the former prime minister and others and asked them to ensure their attendance for the next dates. The court adjourned the hearing in a case registered by the Ramna police station until July 13 and in the case from the Golra police station until July 14. Similarly, the hearing in the cases registered by Sangjani Police Station and CTD has been adjourned until July 21 and July 14 respectively.

Meanwhile, the PTI leader on Tuesday filed an appeal with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the verdict of the Magistrate’s Court for admitting Toshakhana’s criminal case against him. The PTI Chairman had filed the case through his attorney, Attorney Gohar Ali Khan. It may be mentioned here that Additional Session Judge Hamayun Dilawar Khan had declared the Toshakhana criminal case as maintainable while denying the PTI chief’s motion. The trial court also called prosecution witnesses to formally open the trial.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted protection bail to President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, in seven terrorism cases registered in four cities including Rawalpindi and Gujranwala. The Divisional Bench, headed by Judge Ali Baqar Najafi, heard motions filed by the PTI President for a protective bond in the cases.

PTI President Imran Khan, accompanied by his lawyer, appeared before the bench. The lawyer argued that police had recorded seven terrorism cases related to the May 9 vandalism against his client in four cities. He indicated that his client wished to appear before the competent courts but feared being arrested.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nation.com.pk/12-Jul-2023/imran-skips-antiterrorism-court-hearing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos