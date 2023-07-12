Analysis: IR adamant on maintaining downstream policy despite IMF criticism – Universities

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta ●

Wed 12 July 2023





07:00

0

d5259e4d93052b0e76bee70b059bef97

4

Academia

the-brief

Free



Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has instructed his ministers not to lose sight of establishing the country’s downstream industry in light of a recent recommendation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) asking the country to review its downstream policy and consider phasing out the ban. on nickel ore exports.

The Indonesian government considers the policy of developing the downstream industry to be non-negotiable, that the country will continue to give priority to the development of its downstream industry and ban the export of mineral raw materials.

According to the latest IMF Country Report on Indonesia (IMF Country Report No.23/221), released on June 25, 2023, the organization criticized Indonesia’s nickel downstream policy for its lack of consideration regarding the analysis of costs and benefits and the impact of exporting minerals. multilateral trade bans.

The IMF estimates that downstream policies could potentially lead to a loss of government revenue from export taxes due to export bans on minerals such as nickel, bauxite and copper. In addition, Indonesia was advised to take into account the downstream policy spillovers on commodity prices in the world market, which the IMF said could provoke retaliatory measures from partners. commercial. Finally, the IMF suggested Indonesia to phase out nickel export restrictions and refrain from extending these restrictions to other commodities.

The IMF recommendations undoubtedly provoked a strong reaction from the Indonesian government. In a speech during the Cabinet Plenary Meeting on Monday, July 3, 2023, President Jokowi reminded his ministers to stay focused on the implementation of downstream industrial policy, which is a strategic step for Indonesia to achieve its vision of becoming a developed country in 2045.

In response to IMF remarks, Minister for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, plans to travel to the United States to meet IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to clarify objectives Indonesia to stop exporting nickel ore. This planned visit is seen as an opportunity for Indonesia to engage in constructive dialogue. As a sovereign and developing nation, Indonesia’s fundamental objective is to improve downstream processes and add value to its natural resource products. Therefore, Indonesia aims to no longer be solely a commodity exporter.

The key message to convey during the dialogue is that Indonesia does not seek to unilaterally dominate all downstream activities, but rather aims to foster mutually beneficial global cooperation with other industrialized countries. While the initial stages of the downstream will take place in Indonesia, the subsequent stages could potentially be carried out in other countries.

What else

In agreement with the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia disputed the IMF’s claim that downstream policies have led to a decline in Indonesian state revenue. Bahlil clarified that the implementation of the downstream policies and the ban on nickel ore exports have actually had positive effects on the Indonesian economy. This is reflected in the increase in the value of exports of nickel products processed in the country. During the period from 2017 to 2018, the value of nickel exports from Indonesia was only around US$3.3 billion. However, following the enforcement of the nickel ore export ban in early 2020, the export value of processed nickel products skyrocketed to $30 billion by 2022.

Nonetheless, Bahlil admitted that there has been a reduction in state revenue from export taxes in the context of commodity exports since the implementation of the export ban policy. However, when endorsement is achieved, the government derives additional revenue from corporation tax (PPh 25), value added tax (PPN) and labor income tax (PPh 21 ), as well as an increase in job opportunities. The Minister of Investment noted that since the implementation of the downstream policies, the average annual growth of job creation in the downstream industrial sector has reached 26.9% over the past four years.

What we heard

Government officials say the IMF’s criticism of the downstream policy stems from pressure from the European Union, the United States and other developed countries. The downstream policy hampers developed countries’ access to profitable raw materials from Indonesia.

In addition, a commodity export ban is likely to be adopted by other countries with abundant nickel and lithium reserves.

The main argument is that Indonesia’s downstream policy, particularly with respect to nickel, grants significant advantages to a privileged few closely associated with the government. These benefits range from tax concessions for foundry industries to a range of regulatory measures, including laws and ministerial regulations that facilitate operations, such as relaxed regulations regarding foreign labor, as evidenced by Morowali.

On the other hand, this topic has become a common discourse among business entities. They find that the downstream nickel policy, aimed at electric vehicle (EV) batteries, primarily benefits a select group of entrepreneurs closely tied to the presidential palace. A businessman asserts: “The endorsement is used as a front to grant mining concessions and smelter permits to associates of ministers.

An illustrative example is the partnership between the Chinese group Tsingshan Group Limited and PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk. Through Saratoga Investama Sedaya, Sandiaga Uno increased its stake in Merdeka Copper Gold. Another example is the collaboration between CATL, a Chinese battery manufacturer, and MAB, an electric bus company founded by Moeldoko, through which CATL supplies battery components.

Because of this policy, companies like Vale find themselves at a disadvantage, requiring collaboration with their Chinese counterparts to build foundries in Indonesia.

Another challenge is the unpreparedness of most smelters in Indonesia to handle lower quality nickel. Notably, Indonesia’s nickel resources and reserves consist mainly of low-grade nickel. Therefore, the export ban applies to nickel ore grading above 1.7%.

On the ground, many mining concessionaires are reporting progress in building smelters of up to 40%. However, this often amounts to simple clearing or foundation work in reality. In addition, the smelter construction assessment, monitoring and evaluation system overseen by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) remains deficient.

Other sources claim that the downstream policy also confers benefits on local politicians who control many nickel mining concessions in their respective regions. This is especially true for the regents of Morowali, Central Sulawesi and Central Halmahera, North Maluku.

Nickel-producing regions have a greater chance of obtaining strategic positions within political parties at the central level. By exercising control over the nickel mines, they gain access to a potential seat in central legislative power, as was the case with Morowali’s former regent.

Regarding Chinese investors, various sources indicate that the protection granted to them takes an indirect form, often shielding them from the application of the law. A source says, “Looking at the matter, it becomes clear that violations committed by Chinese companies are rarely followed by strong action.”

Indirectly, this nickel downstream also benefits companies operating in the coal sector, with the demand for coal from power plants increasing in foundry industrial areas implementing the downstream.

Disclaimer

This content is provided by Tenggara Strategics in collaboration with Jakarta Post to serve the latest comprehensive and reliable analysis on the political and business landscape of Indonesia. Access the latest edition of Southeast Backgrounder to read the articles listed below:

Policy

Business and economy



