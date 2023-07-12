Politics
PM Modi in Abu Dhabi on July 15 to complete the India-France-UAE triad | Latest India News
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with top CEOs, thought leaders and influencers on July 13 in Paris even as he pays a day-long visit to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on his way back to India.
As the list of CEOs, leaders and influencers is about to be finalized, the French Republic is ready with the royal treatment for the visiting dignitary as President Emmanuel Macron awaits the visit of his friend and close ally the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
It is understood that upon his return to India, Prime Minister Modi will make a stopover in Abu Dhabi to meet with President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to further cement bilateral relations with the UAE. Returning from the United States last month, Prime Minister Modi paid a bilateral visit to Egypt as India’s strong engagement with the Middle East took on a new dimension. Prime Minister Modi met with former Saudi Justice Minister and Muslim World League Secretary-General Sheikh Mohammed bin AbdulKarim Al-Issa on Tuesday and discussed developments in the Islamic world. Dr Al-Issa is a supporter of moderate Islam and is said to be very close to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.
India, France and the United Arab Emirates are part of the trilateral cooperation initiative, announced on September 19, 2022 in New York, with Abu Dhabi forming part of the strong defense cooperation bond between the three countries. It was the United Arab Emirates that allowed its Airbus 330 tankers to refuel Rafale fighters in the air while making their way from France to India at the height of the global pandemic. Last month, India, France and the United Arab Emirates joined the first-ever trilateral naval exercise in the Gulf of Oman on June 7, 2023 with INS Tarkash, the French ship Surcouf with helicopters, fighters Rafale and United Arab Emirates Navy maritime patrol aircraft taking part in the exercise as part of the initiative to protect the Indian Ocean against traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime environment. The basic idea behind the trilateral exercise was to secure seal lanes for trade and allow freedom of navigation. France maintains close military and political ties with the United Arab Emirates and has a permanent base in Al Dhafra to ward off air and missile threats against Abu Dhabi from state and non-state actors.
While the Modi government is tight-lipped on the Abu Dhabi leg, it is understood he will spend nearly a day in the United Arab Emirates on July 15 as the two countries, along with the United States and Saudi Arabia, also plan to jointly develop a rail network. to occupy other major infrastructures in the Middle East.
