Ahead of the 2023 U-17 World Cup, here are President Jokowi’s realistic goals for the U-17 national team

Afternoon: President Joko Widodo has set realistic goals for the U-17 national team retainers who will be prepared for the 2023 U-17 World Cup. The president’s first goal is to qualify for the preliminary round . “Yes, first we can pass the preliminary round. Thank God we can reach the final and thank God we can win,” President Joko Widodo said during a press conference with the media at Si Jalak Harupat Stadium. from Bandung, Wednesday (12/7) morning. Currently, PSSI is in the process of selecting U-17 players who will be trained directly by coach Bima Sakti. Specifically for the selection at Jalak Harupat, 187 young Indonesian players participated in the selection process. Later, Bima Sakti will organize selections in nine other cities. “I am happy that the selection process took place in 10 cities. Today I asked coach Bima Sakti that there were 187 players who took part in the selection,” said the president who was also accompanied by Menpora Dito. “I think I have to appreciate this process for PSSI to give our youngsters the opportunity to participate in the U-17 World Cup,” he added. Si Jalak Harupat Stadium is one of the candidates for the venue of the 2023 U-17 World Cup. The stadium, located in Soreang, Bandung, has already been proposed as one of the U-17 World Cup hosts. 20 2023. (amr)

