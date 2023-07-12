Series of pacts, strategy for students, 25-year plan as PM Modi visits Paris





A 25-year vision statement for bilateral relations between India and France, a private dinner at the Elysee Palace, the guest of honor at the July 14 parade and a state banquet at the Louvre Museum Le Premier Minister Narendra Modis’ two-day visit to Paris later this week is rich in symbolism and substance. Besides the vision document, sources said that ambitious results are expected in the areas of defence, space, geostrategy, infrastructure, energy, climate action, museology, student mobility, interpersonal relations, sports and culture. Separate joint statements are expected on the Indo-Pacific, as well as on the strategic pillar. While French President Emmanuel Macron will receive Modi at the Elysee Palace for a private dinner on July 13, he is also expected to host a state banquet at the Louvre Museum the following day. Sources said Macron could also take Modi to visit the museum. Sources said as Modis’ visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the IndiaFrance strategic partnership and France is a key strategic partner for India, the vision statement will be an opportunity to chart the course for the next 25 years. , coinciding with the 100th anniversary of Indian Independence in 2047. On July 14, Modi will be the guest of honor at the July 14 celebrations, and an Indian tri-service contingent, including the IAF’s Rafale aircraft, will participate in the parade. The July 14 Parade is the culmination of July 14 celebrations and is akin to the Republic Day Parade of India. However, it is not common to invite foreign leaders as guests of honor the last time was in 2017 when US President Donald Trump was invited. It is even rarer to include foreign marching contingents and foreign aircraft in the parade. Sources said that since Modi and Macron share good personal chemistry, the French president will make special gestures which will include several meetings including a private dinner and a joint meeting with the CEOs. Hosting the state banquet at the Louvre on July 14 is one of the special gestures. Sources said Modi is expected to interact with all of France’s political leaders, including Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, and the presidents of the Senate (Upper House) and National Assembly (Lower House). The focus will be on trade and economy with a CEO forum comprising of big names from the Indian and French sides, close collaboration not only on bilateral issues but also on what the two countries can do on issues worldwide is expected, sources said.

