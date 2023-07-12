Politics
Turkey’s pledge to support Sweden’s NATO membership is tied to security and EU membership goals
ISTANBUL Turkey has made a surprise promise to drop its opposition to Sweden’s NATO membership, paving the way for the Nordic country to join the Western military alliance.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Turkey had agreed to support Sweden’s NATO bid by putting the issue to a vote in parliament in exchange for deeper cooperation on security issues. security and a promise from Sweden to relaunch Turkey’s quest for EU membership.
The deal, announced by Stoltenberg after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, also signals that the two countries will step up trade and investment.
Hungary, the only other NATO resistance to Sweden, should also drop its opposition. Hungary’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that his country’s ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership was now just a “technical matter”.
Erdogan has remained uncharacteristically quiet since the deal was made public, declining to comment on the reasons for his apparent change of heart.
It remains to be seen how quickly the issue will be addressed by the Turkish Parliament.
Here are the key factors, and possible incentives, that Turkey is considering when considering Sweden’s entry into NATO.
TURKEY IS CONCERNED ABOUT TERRORISM AND ANTI-ISLAM PROTESTS
Erdogan’s opposition to Sweden’s NATO membership has centered heavily on his belief that the Nordic country has been too lenient towards elements of the Turkish and Kurdish diasporas that Turkey sees as threats to the security, namely those associated with Kurdish militant groups and others linked to a 2016 coup attack on Erdogan.
An agreement signed between Turkey, Sweden and Finland last year aimed to address some of these concerns, and Sweden recently tightened its anti-terrorism laws, making support for an extremist organization punishable by up to to eight years in prison.
Sweden says it has cracked down on the activities of people linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has led a 39-year-old insurgency in Turkey. And under the deal presented on Monday, Sweden said it would also work against the Syrian wing of the PKK, known as the YPG.
A related issue for Erdogan has been the anti-Turkey and anti-Islam protests staged in Stockholm, some of which involved the burning of the Koran.
Although condemned by the Swedish government, the protests sparked strong reactions in Turkey. The Turkish government has criticized Sweden for having strong free speech protections for “allowing” public displays of anti-Muslim sentiment.
But Sweden’s treatment of Kurdish militant groups has always been far more important to Turkey than protests, said Cigdem Ustun, secretary general of the Center for Economic Studies and Foreign Policy in Istanbul.
Ustum described Turkey’s statements on the Quran burnings as “a tool in negotiations”. adding that “for Turkey, it was mainly about terrorist organizations”.
TURKEY WANTS US F-16 COMBAT JETS
Erdogan’s promise to Stoltenberg to turn the tide on Sweden’s NATO membership may also have been linked to Turkey’s efforts to modernize its fleet of F-16 fighter jets.
Turkey has asked the United States for permission to buy 40 new F-16s, along with kits to upgrade its existing fleet. The request was supported by the White House but faced opposition from Congress. US and Turkish officials insisted that such an agreement would not be tied to Sweden joining NATO.
But hours after Erdogan apparently dropped his veto over Sweden, President Joe Biden signaled that the United States intended to proceed with the sale of the F-16 in consultation with Congress. In a statement welcoming Erdogan’s agreement to take Sweden’s NATO bid to parliament, Biden said he would work with Turkey ‘to strengthen defense and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic area’ .
The biggest critic of any F-16 deal, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, DN.J, appeared to soften his stance, saying “there could be a way forward.” . Menendez opposed any F-16 deal because of the potential threat to Turkey’s neighbor Greece.
The F-16s “were an important part of the negotiations although there was no formal tie,” Ustun said. “It is obvious that there has been progress in this regard.”
TURKEY WANTS TO BECOME A MEMBER OF THE EU
Early Monday, Erdogan issued a surprise warning that he would block Sweden’s bid to become a NATO ally unless European members of the military organization ‘clear the way’ for Turkey to join the larger trading block of the world.
It was the first time that Erdogan had linked the aspirations of the two countries in this way.
Following his remarks, European officials dismissed any link between Sweden’s NATO membership and Turkey’s 36-year-old EU bid.
“You can’t link the two processes,” European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said.
Stoltenberg reiterated that point, saying Turkey’s relationship with the EU was “not a problem for NATO, it’s a problem for the European Union.” But, he told reporters, “what Sweden agreed today as an EU member was to actively support efforts to reinvigorate Turkey’s EU accession process. “.
Sweden also said it would seek to improve customs arrangements and take steps to implement visa-free European travel for Turkish citizens.
Yet few expect an acceleration in Turkey’s EU accession talks, which stalled in 2018 due to the country’s democratic backsliding and poor human rights record. .
IS ERDOGAN MOVING FROM PUTIN?
Some see Turkey’s show of support for Sweden as a sign that Erdogan is readjusting his foreign policy to move closer to the West and away from his longtime ally Russia after his election victory in May.
Turkey has important trade, tourism and energy ties with Russia and maintained close relations with Moscow and kyiv during the Ukrainian war. For example, Turkey did not join US and EU sanctions against Russia, and it helped broker a deal that allowed Ukrainian grain exports to avert a global food crisis.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Turkey’s acceptance of Sweden into NATO was no surprise. Asked if Russia is worried about Turkey getting closer to the West, Peskov said “we intend to develop our dialogue, our relations with Turkey where it benefits us and them.”
The show of support for Sweden, however, follows several other recent Turkish decisions that could be seen as snubs to Moscow.
Last week, during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Erdogan backed calls for Ukraine to join NATO and agreed to fire Ukrainian commanders who were supposed to stay in Turkey as part of an agreement to end the siege of the city of Mariupol last year.
Timothy Ash, a Turkey economist at BlueBay Asset Management in London, said Erdogan was seeking to strengthen relations with the West to head off Turkey’s serious economic problems. He also linked Erdogan’s decision to last month’s attempted coup in Russia, which he said made Putin look weak.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.stripes.com/theaters/europe/2023-07-11/turkey-support-sweden-nato-conditions-10709623.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey’s pledge to support Sweden’s NATO membership is tied to security and EU membership goals
- Why Bollywood remains “sexist and regressive”
- Fmr. Northwestern football player details hazing in program
- Series of pacts, strategy for students, 25-year plan as PM Modi visits Paris
- Ahead of the 2023 U-17 World Cup, here are President Jokowi’s realistic goals for the U-17 national team
- Put on some disco duds and head to Doylestown on Friday; cat show in Wooster
- Opening of a new clothing store at Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga
- OMG Teaser 2: Akshay Channels Lord Shiva As He Comes To The Rescue Of Pankaj Tripathi | Bollywood
- Cricket club apologizes after controversial run-out TWO WEEKS after Bairstow’s Ashes sacking
- Entertainment figure trial: Defendant denies forcing cocaine into woman’s mouth
- Election Commission of Pakistan issues non-releasable arrest warrant for Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry
- Bollywood at the height of remakes? Amitabh-Jaya Bachchans Mili, Gulzars Koshish and Rajesh Khannas Bawarchi will once again witness the cinematic light