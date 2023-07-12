Cisumdawu Toll Road Becomes New Gateway to Rebana Region







Economic activity and investments in the Rebana region initiated by West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil will expand after the Cileunyi – Sumedang – Dawuan (Cisumdawu) toll road is fully operational. PORTALJABAR, CITY OF BANDUNG – West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil said that the Cisumdawu Toll Road complements the large infrastructure that was built earlier, namely Patimban Subang Port, Kertajati Majalengka Airport and Cikopo Toll Road. – Palimanan. “From Bandung to Sumedang was two hours now 30 minutes, multiply that by millions of economic activities, imagine how much growth and positive activity will come,” Ridwan Kamil said after attending the president’s working visit Joko Widodo in Majalengka and Sumedang on Tuesday. ( ). The Governor is optimistic that the future of West Java, which is designed in the Rebana region, will be more open with the presence of a very complete infrastructure. “Cisumdawu is the gateway to the future West Java Rebana at the end of the Cisumdawu toll, namely the birth of 13 new growth centers,” said Ridwan Kamil. According to him, President Joko Widodo has also pledged to contribute to the development of the Rebana area. This commitment stems from the issuance of Presidential Regulation number 87/2021 regarding the acceleration of the development of the Rebana region and the southern part of West Java. President Joko Widodo during his visit to Kertajati Airport also appreciated the interest of investors from several countries who would invest in Kertajati. The president said the government would immediately decide and speed up the investment process for these investors. “We will decide later in October that those who operate and also participate in the ownership of Kertajati Airport, we hope traffic will be more congested if outside investors join Kertajati Airport,” Joko Widodo said. The President also hopes that a number of efforts that have been made by the government to increase flight activities at Kertajati International Airport can yield the best results. Moreover, the Cisumdawu toll road which has been inaugurated can shorten the travel time between Kertajati airport and Bandung. I think this airport will be a future airport with very high “traffic”, said Joko Widodo.

