Jokowi stops at Bu Eha’s rice stall and hands out t-shirt aid









Bandung – As part of President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) visit to Cihapit market on Wednesday (7/12/2023) morning, Jokowi took time to stop and greet market traders including Warung Nasi Bu Eha. Under detikJabar’s watch, Jokowi along with West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Chief Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Bandung Acting Mayor Ema Sumarna visited the goods of traders in Cihapit Market. Until finally Ridwan Kamil invited Jokowi to stop by this legendary rice shop inside Cihapit market. He told how the legendary owner, Mrs Eha, is now 93 years old. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Just to note, this Nasi Warung has been established since 1974. For a long time, Mrs. Eha’s merchandise has been a regular in President Soekarno’s family, even a regular in the Governor of West Java from time to time. At the long buffet table near the cash desk, a variety of homemade menus such as cakes, gepuk or meat impal, ointment, fried vermicelli, sautéed bitter melon and various pepes such as mushrooms, oncom and chicken are served. “At this rice stall, sir, my mother and father met here and were paired up,” Ridwan Kamil said. Jokowi smiled and nodded at that, then handed him a piece of envelope that read “Community Assistance from President Joko Widodo” and a red and white bag with the same inscription. “I’m glad I was given this earlier, I don’t know what’s in it. Later this gift will also be distributed by Mr. Jokowi. Thank you sir,” Eha said when meeting after the departure of Jokowi. Alongside this, there was also Suyanti (52), a savory and egg martabak seller who received two aids, namely a bag containing rice, oil, biscuits and sugar, as well as an envelope whose contents had not been opened. “I was really happy to meet Pak Jokowi, but unfortunately I didn’t ask for a picture. I was afraid that I couldn’t. But I was really happy, I said thank you and I wished you success “, did he declare. Visit of President Joko Widodo to the Cihapit market in Bandung to provide assistance. Photo: Anindyadevi Aurelia On the way to the car, Jokowi took time to take photos, handed out bags with basic necessities and handed out black T-shirts to people waiting outside the Cihapit market. Jokowi’s presence was greeted with loud cries from people who called out his name. In addition, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono also served people who wanted to take pictures together. After that, the number one in Indonesia went accompanied by several black cars to the Si Jalak Harupat stadium. Watch the video “Ahmad Sahroni condemns Bima for commenting on Jokowi’s visit to Lampung“

