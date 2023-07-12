Dinner at the Louvre and bilateral crunch on the agenda as France welcomes Prime Minister Modi for July 14





France is preparing to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi during July 14, a traditional military parade to be held in Paris. Prime Minister Modi’s visit this week will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the India-France “strategic partnership” which was established in 1998. The visit comes at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. In France, PM Modi will take the post of guest of honor on the occasion of the French National Day. An Indian contingent of 269 members and 4 Rafael jets will be part of the parade. As part of the high-level bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will hold lengthy talks ahead of the military parade. The two counterparts will establish strategic frameworks to boost cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation, as well as strengthen cooperation between the industries of the two countries. #BREAKING | France prepares to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi; A team of 269 members will participate in the parade and 4 gusts will participate in the parade on July 14#PMModi #France #PMModiFranceVisit SHOW #LIVE here-https://t.co/BCos8Ot5C9 pic.twitter.com/3bpzmU3Fyc Republic (@republic) July 11, 2023 D-3 at #ModiInParis | As France prepares to welcome the PM @Narendra Modi For #Bastille Day celebrations, discover how France and India are partners in the #IndoPacific: pic.twitter.com/FSUZfzAXRo French Embassy in India (@FranceinIndia) July 11, 2023 PM Narendra Modi to be guest of honor at July 14 parade According to a reading from the French President’s office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as guest of honor, will also dine with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Louvre Museum during France’s July 14 celebration. The dinner will be attended by more than 200 guests. It will include visits to the emblematic works of the largest museum in the world. PM Modi, during his visit, will also meet Indian artists who had participated in the monument Namaste France festival. The event commemorated the strong cultural ties between the two longtime allies. Prime Minister Modi will also participate in a forum of business leaders, according to the French presidency. Friday, July 14, which will be attended by the Prime Minister, will also have a significant presence of the Indian contingent. It will comprise 106 Indian Army personnel and 68 other Air Force and Navy personnel. One officer, three other junior officers from the Indian Army, 38 soldiers from the Rajputana Rifles and 68 ORs from the Punjab Regiment will all be part of the celebration. Participants will parade down the Champs-Elysées from the Arc de Triomphe to the Palais de la Concorde.

