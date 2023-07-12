Erdoan looks west as Turkey’s economy stutters

Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoan blamed Sweden for harboring scoundrels and terrorists. He called his government evil for allowing a Koran to be burned in the streets of Stockholm. The Turkish president even told Sweden at one point not to worry about its NATO candidacy.

Then, at a summit in Lithuania on Monday, Erdoan said yes. To thunderous applause, he endorsed Sweden’s membership of the military alliance, praised the negotiating skills of its Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, and effectively pledged to defend Sweden’s borders as those of Turkey.

Erdoan’s shrewd political maneuver was greeted with relief across the alliance and marked the latest in a series of moves that have defused tensions between Ankara and the West. Were entering a new era in relations between Turkey and the West, said Murat Yeilta, director of foreign policy studies at Seta, a Turkish think tank closely linked to Erdoan and his government.

Yet deep skepticism persists about whether Erdoan sees this as part of a broader change in foreign policy, or simply a political transaction in Ankara’s immediate interest. Turkey’s change in tone comes as it desperately seeks to attract foreign investors who have fled during a years-long economic crisis.

Turkey’s current account deficit hit $37.7 billion in the first five months of 2023, a record high. Erdoan’s government hopes international flows will help fund the gaping gap.

While Russia and the Gulf countries have provided financial support in recent years, Erdoan’s newly appointed economic team also hopes to secure investments from the United States and Europe. Foreign policy is directly influenced by economic relations. So if the West and Turkey can turn a new page, the economy will be the number one topic, Yeilta said, adding that Erdoan was recalibrating his foreign policy after winning the May election.

Relations with the West had deteriorated sharply since Erdoan came to power in 2002, with US and European leaders growing increasingly concerned about Turkish presidents’ slide into autocracy. Turkey’s decision to deepen economic ties with Russia after Vladmir Putin’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine last year has also upset Turkey’s Western partners. Erdoan said earlier this year that Turkey was closer to Putin than to Washington.

The effort to convince Erdoan to support Sweden’s NATO bid took months of painstaking diplomacy. After Turkey demanded a crackdown on Kurdish militant groups, Sweden this week agreed to set out a roadmap for its fight against terrorism, a further concession after Sweden passed new legislation earlier this year counterterrorism.

Parallel talks have also taken place with Joe Biden over Turkey’s plans to strike a multi-billion dollar deal to buy F-16 fighter jets, which has been stalled in Congress. Jake Sullivan, US national security adviser, said on Tuesday that the US president was interested in sending these F-16s to Turkey, did not impose any caveats or conditions on the transfer and would work with Congress to obtain approval.

Discussions also took place with Brussels on closer relations between the EU and Turkey. Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, told Erdoan that it was crucial to accept Sweden’s membership. If you move now, you have the opportunity to create a good atmosphere among the people who want to help you, Michel told him.

A senior EU official said the breakthrough on Sweden would open up work space in a host of areas, adding: For Erdoan, it’s all about the economy. Turkey has long sought to improve its customs union with the EU, liberalize visas and extend its multibillion-euro migration deal with the bloc; Erdoan discussed all these topics during his meeting.

Apart from Erdo’s swift reversal of Sweden’s NATO bid, there have also been other emerging signs that Turkey is seeking a more constructive approach with the United States and Europe. When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Turkey last week, he was allowed to leave with a group of Ukrainian soldiers who were transferred to Istanbul under a prisoner exchange deal with Moscow, in chagrin of the Kremlin. Erdoan also expressed strong support for Ukraine’s ambitions to join NATO.

Selim Koru, an analyst with the Ankara-based Tepav think tank, said Erdoan-aligned TV channels also denigrated Moscow as they reported on Yevgeny Prigozhin’s attempted coup last month, which which might indicate that Erdoan’s palace in general is disenchanted with the Russians. a little bit.

Still, many analysts view Turkey’s efforts to revitalize relations with the West as more of a tactical maneuver: I’m not buying into the Western pivot, said Wolfango Piccoli of consultancy Teneo. At best now, we can hope for a better relationship than the last five years…[but] the relationship remains largely transactional.

Ankara is expected to retain its warm relations with Russia because of Turkey’s dependence on oil and gas imports and because Moscow is an important player in Syria, which is also a strategic priority for the Erdoan administration.

Any foreign policy moves must also be seen through the prism of Erdoan’s broader push to make Turkey a more influential player on the regional and global stage, analysts said.

Ankara’s priority is to maintain its balance to expand its room for maneuver and influence as a regional power and global player, said Emre Peker of the Eurasia Group. Erdogans’ moves and overtures from NATO to the EU are tactical, and in line with Turkey’s broader geopolitical ambitions, not a pivot, and certainly not a U-turn.