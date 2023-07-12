Armenta proposes that Chinese President Xi Jinping visit Mexico

The President of the Senate Administrative Council, Alejandro Armenta Mier, He recalled that he will hold a meeting this Wednesday with the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Xiao Jie, where he will propose that next year Mexico receive Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China. .

This meeting is very important, because its main objective is to establish a possible visit of the President of the the people’s republic of china with our country, underlined the senator.

Armenta-Mier He argued that, within the framework of the Senate’s diplomatic mission, it is necessary to strengthen interparliamentary relations and to support the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the work of strengthening international relations.

For Mexico, this is a huge opportunity to bond with this brother country, with which we have economic and diplomatic relations they are deep.

Strengthen ties with Asia

The legislator pointed out that excellent work has been done to strengthen ties with the United States and Canada; However, he stressed that it is necessary for our country to diversify its relations with Asia, Middle East, Latin America and the Caribbean.

This diplomatic task is what allows us, together with respect and international law and the sovereignty of nations, allows us as a country to maintain communication with China, with South Korea, with North Korea, with Cuba, with RussiaI declare.

ERG