President inaugurates Cisumdawu toll road in West Java





There were problems on the ground, especially in the release of land. Sumedang, West Java (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the Cileunyi-Sumedang-Dawuan (Cisumdawu) toll road in Sumedang district, West Java on Tuesday. The groundbreaking ceremony took place at the mouth of the 472-meter-long twin tunnels, built at kilometer 169 of the toll road and located in the village of Rancakalong. “We are here now, at the 472-meter-long twin tunnels. None of the toll roads in Indonesia go through a twin tunnel like this,” Widodo remarked. The tunnels, each of which is 472 meters long and 14 meters in diameter, connect the city of Bandung to the Cipali Toll Road (Cikopo-Palimanan), part of the Trans-Java Toll Road, via Cipularang. The President expressed his gratitude for the completion of the project, which began in 2011. “That means it took 12 years. There were problems on the ground, especially in freeing up the land,” he noted. The 61.6 km toll road was constructed at a cost of 18.3 trillion rupees ($1.2 billion). At least 9,070 billion rupees ($598.8 million) of the funding was covered by the state budget and the rest was financed under a public-private partnership (PPP) programme. Related News: West Java’s Cisumdawu Toll Road operational in June 2022: Governor Widodo said the Cisumdawu Toll Road will improve connectivity with Kertajati International Airport in Majalengka District, West Java. He further said he was optimistic that Kertajati Airport would become one of Indonesia’s major airports with the Cisumdawu toll road making it easier to access. Moreover, many foreign investors wish to invest in the development of the airport. “I see many countries are keen to invest, which means there is something about Kertajati. We hope it will become a big airport in the future,” added Widodo. Cisumdawu Toll Road is one of the government’s national strategic projects in West Java. It will serve as the main access road to Kertajati Airport, which is also a strategic project. Besides Cisumdawu and Kertajati, other strategic projects in West Java are Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train, construction of seven dams, Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) campus in Cirebon and Patimban Port . Related News: Government aims to complete Cisumdawu Toll Road in 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/287931/president-inaugurates-cisumdawu-toll-road-in-west-java The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos