Experts: Turkey’s change of mind on Sweden in NATO is not a big shock | News





Indrek Kannik, director of the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS), told ETV news program “Aktuaalne kaamera” (AK) that: “Turkey was not interested in obstructing Sweden’s membership for a long time, but rather to obtain a degree of certainty from Sweden on certain issues, mainly concern the Kurds [terror] organizations.” Rainer Saks, a security expert and former Secretary General of the Foreign Office, agreed, saying: “This process had worn out. If Erdogan had allowed Sweden to say yes beyond this moment, then he would have found himself in a very stupid, endless situation. in sight.” Erdogan’s unexpected statement confusing Sweden’s NATO membership with Turkey’s EU membership process was meant to remind European countries that they rejected Turkey’s EU membership , the experts have also found, when in reality Ankara has given up on these aspirations anyway. Kannik noted that the move can be seen as an attempt to gain moral upper hand, such as friendliness, although this has not always been extended by some EU countries. Indrek Kannik. Source: Siim Lvi/ERR A message was also likely sent on the issue of US F-16s to Turkey, the supply of which had been blocked by the US Congress. “A message came from the chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee indicating that they are already ready to come back to the subject today,” Kannik said. Saks agreed, telling AK that: “I am absolutely convinced that what the President of Turkey said regarding EU membership was more of a reference to how some EU member states EU have acted towards Turkey in relation to this process.” Ankara’s recent actions must also be seen in the context of distancing itself from Russia, a country with which it has a complicated history, and as evidenced also by the recent release of prisoners of war. captured Ukrainians from the Azov Battalion detained on its territory, a move that caused grief in the Kremlin. Rainer Saks. Source: BE MISTAKEN Turkey also joined the rest of the alliance in Vilnius on Tuesday in recognizing that Ukraine’s future lies inside and not outside NATO, even though any membership process is likely still far. As such, it makes the country something of a bell for NATO, Ukraine and the West’s longer-term prospects, so progress this week should give cause for optimism. Indrek Kannik said: “Since Turkey tries to play a tightrope game between the different sides, once it sees that the Russian side is actually too weak to present a long-term counterbalance to the West , it’s only natural that Turkey want to go through their spell with the strongest and most successful side.” President Erdogan announced the change of course in Vilnius on Monday evening, together with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. While Turkey finally ratified Finland’s NATO membership, which became a reality in April, Ankara, along with Hungary, refrained from doing the same for Sweden, apparently over the issue of l alleged harboring by the Nordic country of members of Kurdish terrorist cells. — Follow the news of the ERR on Facebook And Twitter and never miss an update!

Source:

“Real camera”, journalist Mart Linnart.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.err.ee/1609031987/experts-turkey-s-change-of-heart-on-sweden-in-nato-no-big-shock The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos