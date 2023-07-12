Muslim World League leader Al-Issa meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi





New Delhi

Muslim World League Secretary General Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and discussed a wide range of issues, including India’s diversity under its national constitution. Taking to Twitter, the Muslim World League organization informed about the meeting between the two leaders and wrote, “At the start of his visit to India, during which he met with all Indian components.” “The Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi received this morning, His Excellency the Secretary General, Sheikh Dr. محمد_العيسى During the meeting, a number of issues were discussed including Indian diversity as part of its national constitution and its civilized principles,” the tweet added. Al-Issa, who is the current Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL), a Saudi Arabia-based organization representing Muslims around the world, is on a five-day visit to India which started on July 10. While delivering a speech at an event at the Islamic Cultural Center of India in the nation’s capital organized by the Khusro Foundation earlier today, the former Saudi justice minister said that India, with its diversity, is “an excellent model of coexistence” and that the country can send a message of peace to the world. “We spoke a few moments ago about the different components of Indian society and we have engaged with them over the past few days. And I know that the Muslim component of Indian society is, as I said, proud of its Constitution and proud of their nation and they are proud of the brotherhood they share with the rest of the constituents of Indian society,” al-Issa said in the nation’s capital today. Appreciating “Indian wisdom,” al-Issa said, “We reach out with the different components and diversity of common goals that we share. We have heard a lot about Indian wisdom and know that it has contributed a lot to mankind…” “We know that here coexistence is very important…we are also working to promote stability and harmony around the world. We know that the Indian component, with all its diversity, is an excellent model of coexistence, no only in simple terms, but also on the pitch.” The visiting Saudi delegate said his organization was working across the world to promote religious awareness.

