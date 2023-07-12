Xi stays focused on emissions as China seeks energy security

Article content
(Bloomberg) Chinas President Xi Jinping called for greater efforts to curb carbon dioxide emissions, a signal the biggest polluter wont backslide on climate targets even as it turns to fossil fuels for energy security
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for greater efforts to curb carbon dioxide emissions, a signal that the biggest polluter will not back down on climate targets even as it turns to fossil fuels for energy security
(Bloomberg) Chinas President Xi Jinping called for greater efforts to curb carbon dioxide emissions, a signal the biggest polluter wont backslide on climate targets even as it turns to fossil fuels for energy security
There must be better regulation of energy consumption and a gradual move towards dual control, usually the setting of specific targets for both the total volume and the intensity of carbon emissions, Xi said Tuesday during a meeting. of a meeting on deepening reforms, according to a Xinhua transcript.
Even as it increases domestic oil and gas production, China also needs to accelerate the adoption of cleaner energy sources and gradually reduce the share of fossil fuels, according to the transcript. China’s new power system will have to offer clean, secure and abundant supplies that are economically efficient, flexible and promote self-sufficiency, Xi said.
Its decision to emphasize the country’s climate goals, which call for China to peak emissions before 2030 and reach net zero by 2060, is an indication that Beijing expects regions maintain their progress in reducing pollution. This is because they also strive to maintain power supply during extreme summer heat.
The remarks come ahead of US climate envoy John Kerrys’ visit to China later this month for talks on global warming ahead of a UN climate conference in November.
The renewed focus on controlling carbon emissions is very likely to be positive for independent renewable power producers, Daiwa Capital Markets said in a note from analysts including Dennis Ip. There may be a value placed on carbon reduction and that comes amid recent talk of reviving the stalled offset market, he said.
Shares of Longi Green Energy Technology Co., the world’s largest solar equipment maker, rose 6% in Shanghai on Wednesday.
Xi’s focus on emissions comes as China has increased coal production and imports this year in a bid to minimize any repeat power outages in 2022. The country has also made efforts to increase the crude oil production in recent years and is increasingly focusing on deepwater drilling in the South China Sea to increase production.
Encouraging domestic oil and gas production was one of the key areas Xi mentioned, and some of the main beneficiaries would be PetroChina Co. and Sinopec, Citigroup Inc. said in a note. National energy security is one of China’s top development priorities, the bank said.
Shares of PetroChina rose 3.3% in Hong Kong, while Sinopec, officially known as China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., rose 2%.
The diary of the weeks
Wednesday July 12:
Thursday July 13:
Friday July 14:
On the string
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for greater opening up of the world’s second-largest economy to focus on foreign cooperation in areas such as trade and investment.
China should bolster its fiscal support for the economy with more policy tools, including special local government bonds to fund infrastructure projects, the China Securities Journal said in a front-page report.
With help from Kathy Chen.
(Updates to add details from the first paragraph.)
|
Sources
2/ https://financialpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/xi-calls-for-a-shift-toward-controlling-chinas-carbon-emissions
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
comments
Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively yet civil discussion forum and encourages all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments can take up to an hour to be moderated before appearing on the site. We ask that you keep your comments relevant and respectful. We’ve enabled email notifications, you’ll now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there’s an update to a comment thread you follow, or if a user follows you comments. See our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.
Join the conversation