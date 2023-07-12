Xi stays focused on emissions as China seeks energy security





Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for greater efforts to curb carbon dioxide emissions, a signal that the biggest polluter will not back down on climate targets even as it turns to fossil fuels for energy security Source: European Commission's Em Article content (Bloomberg) Chinas President Xi Jinping called for greater efforts to curb carbon dioxide emissions, a signal the biggest polluter wont backslide on climate targets even as it turns to fossil fuels for energy security

Receive email updates from your favorite authors. Content of the article There must be better regulation of energy consumption and a gradual move towards dual control, usually the setting of specific targets for both the total volume and the intensity of carbon emissions, Xi said Tuesday during a meeting. of a meeting on deepening reforms, according to a Xinhua transcript. Content of the article Even as it increases domestic oil and gas production, China also needs to accelerate the adoption of cleaner energy sources and gradually reduce the share of fossil fuels, according to the transcript. China’s new power system will have to offer clean, secure and abundant supplies that are economically efficient, flexible and promote self-sufficiency, Xi said. Its decision to emphasize the country’s climate goals, which call for China to peak emissions before 2030 and reach net zero by 2060, is an indication that Beijing expects regions maintain their progress in reducing pollution. This is because they also strive to maintain power supply during extreme summer heat. Financial Post cover stories Sign up to receive the best daily stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the subscribe button, you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for recording! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder. The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will soon be in your inbox. We encountered a problem during your registration. Try Again Content of the article Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article The remarks come ahead of US climate envoy John Kerrys’ visit to China later this month for talks on global warming ahead of a UN climate conference in November. The renewed focus on controlling carbon emissions is very likely to be positive for independent renewable power producers, Daiwa Capital Markets said in a note from analysts including Dennis Ip. There may be a value placed on carbon reduction and that comes amid recent talk of reviving the stalled offset market, he said. Shares of Longi Green Energy Technology Co., the world’s largest solar equipment maker, rose 6% in Shanghai on Wednesday. Xi’s focus on emissions comes as China has increased coal production and imports this year in a bid to minimize any repeat power outages in 2022. The country has also made efforts to increase the crude oil production in recent years and is increasingly focusing on deepwater drilling in the South China Sea to increase production. Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Encouraging domestic oil and gas production was one of the key areas Xi mentioned, and some of the main beneficiaries would be PetroChina Co. and Sinopec, Citigroup Inc. said in a note. National energy security is one of China’s top development priorities, the bank said. Shares of PetroChina rose 3.3% in Hong Kong, while Sinopec, officially known as China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., rose 2%. The diary of the weeks Wednesday July 12: Chinese Ministry of Agriculture (CASDE) releases monthly supply and demand report Thursday July 13: Chinas 1st batch of June trade data, incl. exports of steel, aluminum and rare earths; imports of steel, iron ore, copper, soybeans, edible oil, rubber, meat and offal, oil, gas and coal; imports and exports of petroleum products Advertisement 5 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Friday July 14: Weekly iron ore stocks in Chinese ports

Shanghai Stock Exchange Weekly Commodity Inventory, ~3:30 p.m. local time On the string Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for greater opening up of the world’s second-largest economy to focus on foreign cooperation in areas such as trade and investment. China should bolster its fiscal support for the economy with more policy tools, including special local government bonds to fund infrastructure projects, the China Securities Journal said in a front-page report. With help from Kathy Chen. (Updates to add details from the first paragraph.) Content of the article Share this article on your social network

