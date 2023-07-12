I will defeat PM Modi if he challenges in Ramanathapuram: TN MP Navas Kani





India oi-Prakash KL |

Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 6:14 PM [IST]

Ramanathapuram MP Navas Kani said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no chance of winning a Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu. Exclusively interview Along with Oneindia Tamil, Navas Kani, who is elected from the Muslim Union of India League, said that Rameshwaram holds great religious significance for Hindus, second only to Kashi. Therefore, it could be a potential choice for Modi to compete from there. However, Kani says the likelihood of this happening is less. “The situation here is different. Even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows up here, I will win against him from the Muslim Union of India League,” Navas Kani said. He said that Ramanathapuram, where there is a large population of Thevar community voters, would send a stern message to the AIADMK for disrespecting O Pannerselvam and Sasikala, who are from the same community. Therefore, if Prime Minister Modi decides to contest from Ramanathapuram, it will be a litmus test for him. His comments come a day after reports claimed the prime minister is likely to challenge Tamil Nadu in Lok Sabha polls in 2024. The decision was taken at the regional consultative meeting of BJP presidents from 11 states and national general secretaries on Sunday. PM Modi to receive national Lokmanya Tilak award, Sharad Pawar to be chief guest By sending PM Modi from Ramanathapuram, the BJP aims to establish its presence in the south. Unlike Varanasi, this Tamil Nadu constituency has a large Muslim population. According to previous reports, the central BJP leadership was also considering aligning Prime Minister Modi of Kanyakumari, the only seat the BJP won in 2014 over Tamil Nadu but lost in 2019. For the latest news and instant updates Allow notifications Already subscribed

