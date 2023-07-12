Boris Johnson becomes a father again as his wife Carrie announces the arrival of his son, Frankie

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is a father again after he and his wife Carrie Johnson welcomed their third child together.

Carrie announced the birth of their son Frankie in a social media post on Tuesday, revealing he arrived last week.

“Welcome to the world of Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson, born July 5 at 9:15 a.m.,” the new mum wrote alongside a soft clap cradling the newborn.

Boris and Carrie Johnson announce the arrival of their son Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson, born July 5 (Instagram/Carrie Johnson)

While the meaning of her name hasn’t been revealed, Carrie made a joke about the bub’s middle names, adding, “(Can you guess what name my husband picked?!)”

The now mum-of-three said big brother Wilfred and big sister Romy love helping Frankie settle into the house.

“Love every minute of the sleeping baby bubble,” she wrote.

“Seeing my two eldest children embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement was the most wonderful thing to see. We are all so smitten.”

Frankie is Carrie’s third child and Boris’s eighth. (Instagram/Carrie Johnson)

After thanking the team of doctors and nurses for looking after them in hospital, the new mum asked for TV recommendations to watch while breastfeeding.

The couple’s eldest son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson was born in April 2020weeks after Boris battled COVID-19 in hospital, his middle names paying homage to those treating the Prime Minister at the time.

The birth of Wilfred made Boris one of four British leaders to welcome a newborn baby while serving at number 10 in 150 years, following in the footsteps of David Cameron, Tony Blair and Lord Russell.

The now mum-of-three said big brother Wilfred and big sister Romy love helping Frankie settle into the house. (Instagram/Carrie Johnson)

They then welcomed daughter Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson on December 9, 2021 after suffering a devastating miscarriage earlier in 2021.

Having described the pregnancy as her rainbow baby following the loss, they chose the name Iris as their middle name, which is the Greek word for “rainbow”.

The birth of Little Frankie made Boris a father of eight children, having publicly admitted in 2021 that he fathered another child in addition to his four children with his second wife, Marina Wheeler.

Boris and Carrie were first connected in 2018, but the couple didn’t formalize their romance until June 2019 when they first appeared in public together.

They then got engaged during a trip to the island of Mustique at the end of 2019 and announced their first pregnancy at the same time as their engagement two weeks after Boris’ second marriage officially ended.

Boris and Carrie tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in May 2021, having first been linked in 2018. (Rebecca Fulton/Downing Street via Getty Images)

The couple married in an intimate ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in London in May 2021, making him the first British Prime Minister to marry in office for nearly 200 years (since Lord Liverpool in 1822).

Boris’ third wedding and Carrie’s first had been planned in secret and surprised many in the British political sphere (including Downing Street staff). As it took place during the COVID-19 restrictions, only 30 people attended.

Boris quit the UK Parliament last month after being found guilty of misleading the House of Commons over failure to adhere to coronavirus restrictions during the pandemic.

