Inside Biden administrations, push to get Sweden into NATO and F-16s into Turkey

By Kylie Atwood, Jennifer Hansler, Manu Raju, Betsy Klein and Arlette Saenz, CNN

(CNN) — An open court press from the Biden administration in the days leading up to the NATO summit capped months of behind-the-scenes diplomacy to get Turkey to move before Sweden joined NATO.

A major part of this diplomatic effort: Obtaining progress on the potential sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara, a demand which, despite claims by senior American officials, had become linked to the question of Sweden joins NATO.

The US arms sale to Turkey is not a done deal, and the main opponent, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, told CNN Tuesday afternoon that from now on, he remained opposed.

The New Jersey Democrat has long opposed selling the fighter jets to Ankara, not only because of Turkey’s roadblocks to Sweden’s membership, but also its human rights concerns and regional aggression, including its tensions with Greece.

However, there are indications that efforts to change Menendez’s stance and address his concerns have had some impact.

New details reported by CNN show how months of constant diplomacy, aided by the close relationship of two former Senate colleagues, resulted in what could become one of the Biden administration’s greatest foreign policy achievements.

All eyes are now on a meeting on Wednesday between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to see if the two leaders can do enough to allay US lawmakers’ concerns and secure approval for the sale of the F -16.

Ahead of Wednesday’s high-stakes meeting, the Biden administration expects Erdogan and Mitsotakis to pledge to maintain calm in the region and possibly strike a deal to respect each other’s airspace, after a year of unprecedented Turkish incursions into Greek airspace, a US official familiar with the efforts and a regional diplomat told CNN. The hope is that such a statement might address Menendez’s concerns.

More than a year of pushing on Sweden

After Finland and Sweden were invited to join NATO, efforts were made to secure their membership in the defensive alliance. Turkey put obstacles in both countries but eventually allowed Helsinki to go ahead. However, Ankara has continued to maintain its opposition to Sweden, making demands related to Kurdish terrorist groups, such as the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), and arms sales.

Behind the scenes, the sale of F-16s was also operating as an implicit request from Ankara, and US diplomats got to work on broad engagements with their counterparts and lawmakers.

Among those engagements were multiple trips to Washington, DC, by US Ambassador to Turkey Jeff Flake.

Flakes’ experience as a former U.S. senator from Arizona and his personal relationship with Menendez were key as he tried to explain his former colleagues’ position to Turkish officials. He worked simultaneously with his former colleague to figure out how the New Jersey Democrat could get a yes to the sale of the F-16, a source told CNN.

Flake, along with U.S. Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis, met with lawmakers from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee about potential arms sales to the two countries, a statement said. source close to the talks.

Flake also visited Capitol Hill several times in the spring with Erdogan’s top national security adviser, Ibrahim Kalin, in an effort to introduce him to members of Congress, the source said. The US ambassador wanted to make sure Kalin understood how important Sweden’s NATO membership was to a wide range of members of Congress, the source said.

Turkish officials also received this message from the bipartisan letter earlier this year, led by Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Senator Thom Tillis, in which 28 senators said they would not support the sale of F-16s to Turkey as long as Ankara continues to prevent Sweden from joining NATO, the source said.

The Biden administrations’ engagements with the Hill have gone beyond visits by top US diplomats to Greece and Turkey.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had been in contact with members of Congress, including Menendez, about what it would take to get a yes to sending F-16s to Turkey, a senior Department of Defense official said. ‘State.

He has had conversations with members of Congress, including Senator Menendez on this same issue for the past several weeks, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, administration officials have also engaged intensively with their foreign counterparts in an attempt to push Turkey forward on Sweden’s NATO bid, a victory that was achieved on Monday, the day before the summit.

Erdogan has agreed to transfer Sweden’s ratification document to the Turkish parliament as soon as possible, but there is no clear timetable for the country to become the next member of the alliance. Hungary also needs to push forward with ratification, which it should do now that Erdoan is on board.

While the White House let NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Erdoan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson lead the major announcement, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan highlighted the role of President Joe Bidens to get them there.

When the NATO summit begins, our alliance will not only be bigger and stronger than ever, but it will be more united, more resolute and more energetic than at any time in modern memory. And that’s largely thanks to the personal leadership of President Bidens, Sullivan told reporters Tuesday morning.

Biden phoned Erodgan from Air Force One en route to London on Sunday to discuss both Stockholm’s NATO membership and the sale of F-16s.

President Biden has always been clear that he thinks it makes sense for the alliance and for U.S.-Turkish bilateral relations to move forward with the sale, Sullivan told reporters shortly. time after their call, adding on Tuesday that Biden intended to move forward with the transfer. in consultation with the Congress.

Blinken spoke with Turkey’s foreign minister three times in the five days leading up to the summit, and Sullivan spoke with his Turkish and Swedish counterparts as recently as Monday.

Blinken and Biden have also spoken separately with Mitsotakis in recent weeks as the administration prepares for this week where they hope to achieve an intense diplomatic effort.

Biden himself signaled last week that such a deal could materialize, telling CNN Fareed Zakaria in an exclusive interview, What I’m, quite frankly, trying to put together is a bit of a consortium here, where was strengthening NATO in terms of military capability of Greece and Turkey, and allowing Sweden to enter. But it’s at stake. It’s not done.

Menendez told CNN on Monday that he needs to see Turkey commit to less hostility toward another NATO ally, which means Greece commits to the tranquility that has existed in months to continue and not to use American weapons against another NATO ally.

Tensions between Athens and Ankara have diffused in recent months, in part due to the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey, for which Greece provided assistance. US officials have urged both sides to maintain calm, the source said.

