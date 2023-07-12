Politics
Opioid crisis: US and China at odds over fentanyl influx | Drug trade
Who is responsible for the opioid epidemic in the United States? According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the culprits are transnational criminal enterprises that must be fought through international law enforcement operations.
But according to the Chinese state mediathe fentanyl crisis in the United States is driven by demand, primarily by the users themselves.
Blinken was speaking at the launch of a U.S.-led coalition to counter synthetic drug threats, which met virtually last week. China, which many U.S. lawmakers blame for the crisis, declined to participate.
As a series of US officials visit China this summer, Americans hope Beijing will do more to crack down on companies and individuals who sell fentanyl precursors to international drug cartels.
Precursors are the chemicals that can be mixed with the deadly opioid. But so far, China has reacted angrily to suggestions that it bears any responsibility for the drug problem in the United States.
As relations between the two countries deteriorated, the number of drug victims continued to rise. In 2022, more than 107,000 people died from drug overdoses, compared to around 71,000 in 2019.
Two-thirds of deaths last year involved synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, which the US Drug Enforcement Administration says comes largely from China, via cartels in Mexico.
Last month, two Chinese nationals were arrested by US authorities for allegedly trafficking fentanyl.
The arrests of Chen Yiyi and Wang Qingzhou, who had been arrested in Fiji, hung in the air as Blinken embarked on a long-awaited trip to Beijing less than two weeks later.
A priority of meetings with Chinese officials, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, was to seek Beijing’s help in curbing the flow of fentanyl and related products to the United States. Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, also reportedly raised the issue during her visit last week.
But days after Blinken left Beijing, the US Justice Department filed criminal charges against Chen and Wang, along with six other Chinese nationals and four Chinese chemical companies.
China called the arrests illegal and demanded the immediate release of its citizens.
China could most likely react with great anger and see this as a dirty trick, a betrayal of everything agreed on Blinkens’ trip, said Vanda Felbab-Brown, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and policy expert. world on drugs.
Some had hoped that controlling fentanyl was an area where Beijing and Washington could find common ground, aside from more antagonistic areas such as trade and technology.
But from Beijing’s perspective, all avenues of cooperation are contingent on geopolitical negotiations. In August 2022, after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, China officially suspended all dialogue.
This means that Washington and Beijing are unable to share intelligence on supply chains related to criminal gangs or money laundering investigations.
Although precursors sold by chemical companies in China have a range of legitimate medical uses, Felbab-Brown notes that the signs of criminality are often obvious, such as packages shipped with instructions on how to evade Mexican customs inspections. . China has not responded to U.S. intelligence or indictments since 2018.
Part of the problem is that the Chinese government considers it has gone further than most in the fight against narcotics. In 2019, at the request of the United States, China scheduled all forms of fentanyl, the only major country to do so permanently. In the United States, fentanyl analogues are only temporarily controlled, with the classification set to expire in December 2024.
In November 2019, nine people were convicted in a Hebei court for trafficking fentanyl into the United States, concluding an operation that had begun two years earlier in New Orleans. Such collaboration would be impossible in the current climate.
Since then, the cross-border flow of fentanyl and its analogues has become more complex. Rahul Gupta, director of the US Office of National Drug Control Policy, noted in February that China’s classification of fentanyl-related substances creates downstream effects.
Traffickers have shifted from sending shipments of finished illicit fentanyl directly to the United States to instead sending precursor chemicals to Mexico, where illicit fentanyl production has proliferated.
Mexico has pledged to participate in the new US coalition against synthetic drug threats. But despite the fact that US-China meetings have accelerated in recent weeks, China shows no sign of willingness to participate.
In comments the day after the first coalition meeting, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin accused the US of defamation and said the ball was in the US court to undo its mistakes. and repair relationships.
Washington would like the fight against narcotics to be above politics. Beijing would not agree.
