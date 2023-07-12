Pakistan hits back at Israel over human rights conference





Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the Pakistani Foreign Ministry building in Islamabad, Pakistan, September 2, 2019. AFPFO calls Israel’s remark on Pakistan “politically motivated”.

ISLAMABAD: After an Israeli official issued a harsh statement against Pakistan’s human rights record a day earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Mumtaz Zehra Baloch called it a politically motivated remark, adding that Pakistan can do without Israel’s advice on the protection of human rights.

“Israel’s politically motivated statement is fundamentally at odds with the otherwise positive tone of the session and statements made by a large majority of states. Given Israel’s long history of oppressing Palestinians, the Pakistan can certainly do without his advice on protecting human rights,” she said.

The spokesperson’s comments came after Pakistan’s Universal Periodic Report was unanimously adopted by the UN Human Rights Council, with Pakistan receiving praise from various states and civil society organizations. for his significant progress in the promotion of human rights.

During its presentation to the UN Human Rights Council, Pakistan highlighted the importance of the Universal Periodic Review process. The government saw it as an effective mechanism for states to fulfill their human rights obligations through constructive engagement, with minimal politicization.

During the debate, some speakers commended Pakistan for accepting many recommendations, thus demonstrating its commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights.

“Pakistan’s human rights profile has remained on an upward trajectory throughout the four cycles of the Universal Periodic Review process.

“The Fourth Review provided an opportunity to showcase the progress made as well as the challenges faced in Pakistan’s constant quest to advance rights, freedoms, dignity and better standards for all in the country,” said the representative of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Sherry Rehman strongly condemned Israel’s statement regarding Pakistan at the UN, saying the Israeli-Indian support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ) and its leader had fully revealed the sinister connection behind the events of May. 9 violence.

Addressing a press conference flanked by the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Home Affairs and Legal Affairs, Attaullah Tarar, Sherry Rehman lambasted the PTI President for his venomous campaign against the state which she said was always ready to do anything to please Israel.

“He (Imran Khan) thinks that Israel’s violations in Palestine are acceptable. Today Israel also becomes a human rights ambassador, but in reality it is doing the opposite,” the minister said.

She denounced the president of the PTI for criticizing and opposing her arrest. “He asks why did the government do this to me? He says he was arrested in a shameful way, but he should know that no one is above the law,” she said.

“The fact that Israel blames Pakistan in favor of the PTI at the UN meeting is highly condemnable. Imran Niazi is part of the camp that violates the rights of the Palestinians. Israel did not even talk about the arrest and of the indictment of those involved in the attack on Capitol Hill.

“Why is Israel giving recommendations for attacks on Pakistan’s sensitive facilities? Why is Israel not speaking out about India’s human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir? ” she asked.

In fact, it was not about human rights, but about Israel’s “special sympathy” with the PTI and its president, she added. She said Israel itself has been violating the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people every day for 60 years.

Additional input by APP

