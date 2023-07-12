This is the reason why President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Cisumdawu Toll Road from the Twin Tunnel





TiNewss.Com – President Joko Widodo finally inaugurated the operation of the Cileunyi Sumedang Dawuan (Cisumdawu) toll road, in the Twin Tunnel or Twin Tunnels on July 11, 2023. Earlier it was reported that Jokowi will inaugurate Cisumdawu Toll Road from Ujungjaya Toll Gate (Regency of Sumedang), after visiting Kertajati Airport. However, just hours before the inauguration, it turned out that the inauguration venue had been moved. Also Read: To make Sumedang a success as a tourist district, this is what MTsN 8 Sumedang did Until this news came out, there was no specific reason why the grand opening location was moved. Although some rumors had developed, related to the occult. However, in his remarks, Jokowi said that what is very different between Cisumdawu toll road and other toll roads in Indonesia is twin tunnels or twin tunnels. “This is the most beautiful toll road in Indonesia, there are 2 twin tunnels 472 meters long, penetrating a hill, in Sumedang Regency area, there are no other toll roads in Indonesia,” the president said. Also read: It is important for you to know about QRIS, its types and benefits Apparently, this is what the president wants to sell to toll users, which differentiates Cisumdawu Toll Road from other toll roads in Indonesia. Jokowi said the Cisumdawu toll road had been constructed since 2011. The biggest problem was land acquisition. This road connects the cities of Bandung and Majalengka via Sumedang from Cipularang Toll Road to Cipali Toll Road. Also Read: DDoS Attacks Threaten Press Freedom: Misuse by Irresponsible Parties This toll road is 61.6 km long and costs up to IDR 18.3 trillion. With 9 trillion in public funds, the rest comes from the private sector. According to Jokowi, the construction of the Cisumdawu toll road is an access to Kertajati airport, which is expected to come into operation in October 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tinewss.com/info-tol-cisumdawu/1859443521/ini-alasan-presiden-joko-widodo-lakukan-peresmian-tol-cisumdawu-dari-twin-tunnel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos