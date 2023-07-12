Non-releasable mandates for Imran and Fawad





ISLAMABAD:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued non-releasable arrest warrants for Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, and his former close aide Fawad Chaudhry. The warrants were issued due to their failure to appear before the electorate in a contempt case.

Last year, the commission initiated contempt proceedings against Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar, the former PTI Senior Vice President and Party General Secretary, for repeatedly making statements against the ECP and its Chief Electoral Commissioner (CEC).

The ECP had ordered Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar to attend the next hearing. However, during Tuesday’s hearing, Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry were absent.

Asad Umar, who is still affiliated with the PTI despite his resignation as general secretary, was represented by his assistant lawyer Umaima Mansoor.

Mansoor requested an adjournment of the hearing due to Umar’s lawyer being on sick leave and Umar’s ongoing medical examinations. Fawad Chaudhry’s lawyer said his client was unable to appear as he was in Lahore.

The ECP bench, led by Sindh committee member Nisar Durrani, expressed dissatisfaction with the repeated adjournments.

Judge (retired) Ikramullah Khan, a member of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa PCE, pointed out that not all hearings could be adjourned in this way.

Omar’s legal representative replied that his client had appeared several times before the ECP.

To this, Judge (retired) Ikramullah noted that appearance before the commission was mandatory in a contempt case.

Umar’s lawyer entered a plea of ​​exemption on behalf of his client.

Durrani observed that the matter would never be resolved in this manner.

As a result, warrants of arrest without bail were issued for Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry, and the hearing was adjourned to July 25.

The contempt case arose when Imran Khan called for the resignation of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja after the Punjab partial polls, alleging his party won despite using the state apparatus in favor of Pakistan. Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Fawad Chaudhry, although still affiliated with the PTI, later asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan to remove the CEC from his post, accusing him of being a “crony” of the ruling alliance.

Asad Umar, in his capacity as General Secretary of the PTI at the time, demanded the arrest of the CEC, claiming that the ECP was failing in its constitutional responsibility to organize elections in Punjab, as ordered by the High Court of Lahore.

The ongoing contempt case has led to tensions between the PTI and the ECP, with the commission expressing concern over the resolution of the case. The upcoming hearing on July 25 will likely determine the course of action and future implications for those involved.

