President Xi calls for stronger China-Russia cooperation





July 12, 2023 BEIJING – President Xi Jinping called for further strengthening cooperation between China and Russia, saying the development of China-Russia relations is a strategic choice made by the two countries based on their core interests. Xi made the remarks Monday during a meeting in Beijing with Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko. Xi said China-Russia relations have maintained healthy and stable development momentum thanks to the joint efforts of both sides. Cooperation in various fields has steadily progressed and public support for the long-standing friendship between the two countries has grown even stronger, he added. China is willing to continue to work with Russia to develop the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era of mutual assistance, deep integration, pioneering innovation and mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation, so as to to contribute to the development and rejuvenation of the two countries and promote the building of a prosperous, stable, just and equitable world, Xi said. Noting that legislative cooperation is an important part of China-Russia relations, Xi expressed hope that the two sides will work together to implement the consensus reached between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and promote sustainable development. and healthy cooperation in various fields. The two countries should strengthen exchanges of legislative and governance experience and elevate legislative cooperation to a new level, he said. The President also stressed the need for the two countries to strengthen communication and coordination within multilateral mechanisms, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, to steer global governance reform in the right direction. and jointly safeguard the common interests of emerging and developing markets. countries. Matviyenko said the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between Russia and China is in line with the interests and aspirations of the two countries and has reached the highest level in history. The Russian legislature broadly supports deepening Russian-Chinese cooperation and is willing to further strengthen exchanges and dialogue with the National People’s Congress, China’s highest legislature, by providing legal guarantees for the implementation of the consensus. achieved by the two heads of state, she said. Matviyenko leads a Russian delegation on a visit to China, which runs from Sunday to Wednesday. The visit is at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee. Zhao and Matviyenko held talks in Beijing on Monday and jointly chaired the 8th meeting of the Sino-Russian Committee for Parliamentary Cooperation, pledging to strengthen legislative cooperation between the two countries.

