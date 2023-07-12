Donald Trump taunted by Republican governor over ‘Wimp Out’ primary debates





Republican New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu laughed as he mocked Donald Trump and called him a “wimp” if he refused to attend the upcoming Republican presidential primary debates.

Sununu spoke with Fox News’ Sandra Smith on Monday as the couple reflected on the state of the Republican presidential primary race.

At this point, the GOP presidential race has become particularly crowded with several Republicans vying for the top job. Most notably former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence and former former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

In March, Sununu said Ron DeSantis would win in his state if the election were held today and also concluded that Trump would not become the Republican nominee for president in 2024, according to a Politico report.

“Former President Trump, the badass? The guy who says he’s going to fight for America, but he won’t stand up, he’s going to fall apart? Sununu told Smith, ridiculing Trump.

Smith noted that at this point, nothing is known definitive about Trump’s participation.

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers remarks during a Nevada Republican Volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Donald Trump has been called a “wimp” by a Republican governor if he refuses to debate in the Republican primaries. Getty

Newsweek contacted Donald Trump by email for comment, but in April, while speaking on his social media app, Trump hinted that he would not attend the debate, despite a significant lead in the surveys.

“I see everyone talking about the Republican debates, but no one got my approval, or the approval of the Trump campaign, before announcing them,” Trump said in an April 25 Truth Social post.

“When you’re leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers and have hostile networks with angry, TRUMP & MAGA anchors who hate to ask the ‘questions’, why subject yourself to vilification and abuse?

“Also, the second debate is being held at the Reagan Library, whose president is, surprisingly, Fred Ryan, publisher of the Washington Post. NO!”

Recent polls have consistently given Trump more than 50% support among Republican voters.

His closest competitors trail him significantly, with Governor Ron DeSantis the only other candidate with double-digit support, and former Vice President Mike Pence voting in high digits.

Last week, Ron DeSantis confirmed he would appear in the GOP’s first nationally televised debate scheduled for Milwaukee in August, according to a Florida Phoenix report.

“I’ll be there no matter what,” DeSantis said while speaking to Fox News’ Will Cain last Thursday, according to the report.

“I hope everyone who is eligible will come. I think it’s an important part of the process, and I look forward to being able to be on stage and show our candidacy, our vision and our leadership to a wide audience. “

Although still trailing Trump in his own state, DeSantis has seen an increase in support from Republican voters according to a Florida Atlantic University Mainstreet PolCom Lab poll that was released Monday.

DeSantis began to see a gain among the 900 registered voters pollsters polled in the state.

Trump still leads DeSantis by about 20 points in the pollster’s analysis, but the gap between the two candidates has narrowed by 7% since the April poll results from PolCom Lab.

