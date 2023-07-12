Major setback for Donald Trump? No immunity from trial of E. John Carroll | world news





The US Department of Justice has overturned a decision first made by the department during Donald Trump’s tenure, saying the former president was not immune to a second defamation lawsuit by the writer E. Jean Carroll who in May won a $5 million judgment against him for sexual abuse. and defamation. Another libel suit filed by her is pending against him for comments he made about the commentator during his presidency.

Former US President Donald Trump addresses supporters at a campaign event. (AFP)

The Justice Department told attorneys for Donald Trump and E. Jean Carroll that it had “determined that there was insufficient evidence to conclude that the former US president was acting within the scope of his employment as president or occupying a governmental function when he criticized the writer.

This means that another defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump can take place. Additionally, the Justice Department will not help defend Donald Trump in the upcoming defamation trial.

The Justice Department also said new evidence against Donald Trump had surfaced since he left office, adding that it supported the conclusion that Mr Trump was motivated by a personal grievance stemming from events that occurred. many years before Mr. Trump’s presidency.

What was the trial of E. Jean Carroll versus Donald Trump?

E. Jean Carroll spoke about Donald Trump’s alleged sexual assault in a 2019 memoir, accusing him of assaulting her in a New York City department store more than 20 years ago. Donald Trump alleged that he did not know E. Jean Carroll and accused her of making up a story to hurt him politically.

A jury found Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation, assessing damages at up to $5million – a verdict which was appealed by the former president. E. Jean Carroll has sought more damages following Donald Trump’s comments after the trial.

On the DOJ cancellation, counsel for E. Jean Carroll said he was grateful that “the Department of Justice has reconsidered its position”.

“We have always believed that Donald Trump made his defamatory statements against our client in June 2019 out of personal animosity, ill will and spite, and not as President of the United States,” Robbie Kaplan said.

