Trump News Today: DOJ strips Trump’s immunity in E Jean Carroll trial as Georgia grand jury sworn in





‘What is a Blizzard?’ : Trump reveals he has never been to a Dairy Queen

HighlightsView Latest Update 1689160500Mike Lindell Auctions MyPillow Gear

Republicans interested in the art of pillow making could be in for a treat this week as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has had to turn to auctioning off his company’s equipment to make some money .

Craig Graziosi has the story:

Oliver O’Connell12 July 2023 12:15

1689158700Jack White takes on disgusting celebrities spotted with Trump at UFC event

The former US president was in Las Vegas on Saturday night (July 8) after a volunteer event for his Nevada primary campaign.

While there, the former president attended the Mixed Martial Arts event at T-Mobile Arena and met celebrities including Mark Wahlberg, American restaurateur Guy Fieri, controversial podcast host Joe Rogan and Mel Gibson.

Tom Murray reports what the musician had to say:

Oliver O’Connell12 July 2023 11:45

1689156900ICYMI: Trump wants trial of classified documents postponed until after 2024 election

In a Miami court filing on Monday night, Mr. Trump’s lawyers asked the judge to postpone his trial indefinitely for tampering with classified documents, saying that due to the extraordinary nature of the case, he would not be not possible to try it before. the presidential election.

Report by Rachel Sharp and Andrew Feinberg.

Oliver O’Connell12 July 2023 11:15

Read the full story here:

Rachel Sharp12 July 2023 10:45

1689153300GOP presidential hopefuls jump to defend Iowa governor from Trump attacks

In an article on Truth Social, Mr Trump objected to Ms Reynolds’ decision to remain neutral, saying she was owed an endorsement because he backed her when she ran for governor .

Oliver O’Connell12 July 2023 10:15

1689149700Pence arrests voter who blamed him for 2020 election loss

A disgruntled Iowa voter asked former Vice President Mike Pence if he ever guessed[ed] himself after certifying Joe Bidens’ 2020 election victory, despite then-President Donald Trump repeatedly urging him to block the transfer of power.

Voter Luann Bertrand confronted the former vice president during his campaign stop in Sioux City, Iowa. She falsely claimed Mr Pence had the power to block certification.

Oliver O’Connell12 July 2023 09:15

1689146100Former lawmaker suggests Hunter Biden fabricated laptop data

Former Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman said Sunday he is now working for Hunter Bidens’ legal team in an effort to expose the true origins of the salacious data that supporters of former President Donald Trump say are evidence of sinister corruption allegations by Mr. Biden and his father, President Joe Biden.

Oliver O’Connell12 July 2023 08:15

1689142500ICYMI: Whistleblower who accused Bidens of corruption is charged

A whistleblower who has repeatedly accused the Bidens of corruption has been charged by the Justice Department with arms trafficking, acting as a foreign agent for China and violating sanctions against Iran.

Gal Luft, who is both a citizen of the United States and Israel, is accused of paying a former adviser to Donald Trump on behalf of principals in China in 2016 without registering as a foreign agent.

Andrew Feinberg and Graeme Massie have the details.

Oliver O’Connell12 July 2023 07:15

1689138900Florida poll: Trump leads DeSantis by 20 points

Governor Ron DeSantis has just received some of his worst polling news yet.

A survey of likely Republican primary voters in the Sunshine State by Florida Atlantic University shows him trailing firmly behind former President Donald Trump, with the pairs of other rivals for the GOP nomination far into the wilderness. Mr. Trump leads Mr. DeSantis 50-30 in the survey.

John Bowden reports on the importance:

Oliver O’Connell12 July 2023 06:15

1689135300Trump quits Iowa Republicans with big bill after no-show

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly further strained his relationship with the Republican Party leadership in Iowa after he failed to show up for Sen. Joni Ernst’s annual Roast and Ride charity.

Alisha Rahman Sarkar has the story.

Oliver O’Connell12 July 2023 05:15

