What’s behind Turkish President Erdogan’s NATO U-turn? DW 07/11/2023

Twice on the same day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan managed to stun the West: first with an additional demand for Sweden’s NATO membership, then with a surprise last-minute compromise.

On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that Erdogan had agreed to forward Sweden’s bid to join the military alliance to the Turkish parliament “as soon as possible”.

Before the announcement of Ankara’s confirmation, Erdogan made a final gesture that surprised everyone. At a press conference before leaving Istanbul for the NATO summit in Vilnius, he had set another condition for Sweden’s membership in NATO.

The Turkish President said that his country had been kept waiting at the doors of the European Union for more than 50 years and addressed Brussels saying: “Open the way for Turkey in the European Union, and then we pave the way for Sweden, just as we paved the way for Finland.”

Puzzled by the decision, Brussels rejected Erdogan’s request, stressing that NATO and the EU are separate processes. However, a joint statement released after the NATO deal said that Sweden would “actively support efforts to relaunch Turkey’s EU accession process, including the modernization of the EU customs union. -Turkey and visa liberalisation”.

Is Turkey turning its face to the West again?

Although pro-government media in Turkey have described Sweden’s support as a victory for Erdogan, experts say this is not a new achievement for Ankara, as Sweden has long been one of EU countries in favor of Turkey’s membership. Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, the director of the German Marshall Fund office in Ankara, believes that Erdogan’s decision can still be seen as an important message.

“I think after the elections, Erdogan is looking for more positive relations with the United States and Europe, and he wants to be accepted by them,” Unluhisarcikli said. “Take his words about opening the way to the EU, for example; nothing will happen in that regard, and he knows it. But what he means is: ‘Don’t exclude me “.

Another theory is that Turkey, with record inflation rates and a rapidly depreciating pound, is changing its policy of balancing Russia and the West in favor of the West primarily for economic reasons.

Ankara could gain economic benefits by modernizing the EU-Turkey customs union. This modernization aims to expand the union to include agricultural products, service sectors and public procurement in addition to industrial products. Turkish companies are also seeking to protect themselves against the EU’s sophisticated trade deals with third countries.

Turkey’s European journey and human rights abuses

Negotiations on Ankara’s accession to the EU, which began in Brussels in 2005, did not lead to concrete progress. Especially in the aftermath of the July 2016 coup attempt, negotiations have stalled, as Ankara’s counter-terrorism measures have led to human rights violations.

Observers in Europe say that for a meaningful revival of Turkey-EU relations in view of membership, Turkey must first normalize its relations with the Council of Europe (CoE), an international organization founded to defend human rights. rights, democracy and the rule of law in Europe. It is independent of the EU, but no country has ever joined the bloc without first belonging to the Council of Europe.

Turkey is a member of the Council of Europe, but their relationship has been difficult in recent years. Ankara did not follow the decision of the European Court of Human Rights, the Council of Europe’s best-known body, to “immediately release” Osman Kavala, a Turkish activist and philanthropist who has been imprisoned since 2017, and Selahattin Demirtas, a prominent Kurdish politician who has been imprisoned since 2016.

If there is no progress in the Kavala case, the Council of Europe will start negotiating possible sanctions against Turkey this fall. Ankara must therefore do much more for the EU accession process than to approve Sweden’s NATO membership.

Will Ankara get the jets it wants from Washington?

While Turkey’s journey to the EU does not point to a realistic destination in the near future, Ankara’s move on Sweden could be the start of a new relationship with Washington.

Recent diplomatic contacts with the United States also contributed to the consensus reached in Vilnius. US President Joe Biden hailed his Turkish counterpart’s decision on the eve of the NATO summit.

“I stand ready to work with President Erdogan and Turkey to strengthen defense and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic area,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

Before the summit, another vital statement came from Vilnius. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the United States would likely transfer F-16 jets to Turkey, in consultation with Congress.

While Ankara and Washington claim there is no connection between the two issues, the developments have led to speculation that Erdogan’s withdrawal from blocking NATO’s path to Sweden has brought Turkey closer. of an agreement on the F-16.

Ankara reiterates its desire to acquire 40 new F-16 fighters from Lockheed Martin Corp and some 80 modernization kits for its existing combat aircraft. However, despite Biden’s efforts to win congressional support on the issue, some members of Congress, including Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, were unconvinced of the sale due to the purchase. by Turkey of Russian S-400 missile systems, as well as other concerns, including Turkey’s blocking of Sweden’s membership in the North Atlantic alliance.

After Erdogan gave the go-ahead for Sweden to join, Menendez also delivered a cautiously optimistic message. The US senator said that despite his reservations, he was discussing the matter with the Biden administration and that he could decide by next week the status of his stranglehold on the fighter jets.

“If they [the Biden administration] can find a way to ensure that Turkey’s aggression against its neighbors ceases, which has seen a lull in recent months, that’s great, but there must be a permanent reality,” Menendez said.

“The F-16s may not come immediately, but it is likely that strong assurances have been given that they will eventually be delivered,” said Asli Aydintasbas, a former Turkish journalist. in his Washington Post article . According to Aydintas, a broader reset could be underway if Turkey and the West play their cards right.

Only time will tell if new NATO developments will open a new chapter for Turkey with its Western allies.

Edited by: Carla Bleiker