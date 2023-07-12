DOJ Won’t Shield Trump From Claims He Defamed Writer E. Jean CarrollExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting of Moms for Freedom in Philadelphia on June 30. Matt Rourke/AP .

Toggle legend Matt Rourke/AP

Matt Rourke/AP

The Justice Department said it would refuse to shield former President Trump from a libel suit by New York writer E. Jean Carroll, reversing one of its most controversial decisions early in the year. Biden administration.

The department informed attorneys for Trump and Carroll of the move late Tuesday afternoon. In papers filed with a federal judge in New York, Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Brian M. Boynton said the DOJ determined it “lacks sufficient evidence to conclude” that Trump serves the federal government and was acting within the scope of his employment when he denied that he had sexually assaulted Carroll and made other derogatory remarks about her.

The change of course is significant. If the Justice Department had decided that Trump was covered by a law called the Westfall Act, he would, in essence, have been granted immunity from civil suits. This is because federal workers are safe from these kinds of lawsuits as long as they act within the bounds of their job.

Roberta Kaplan, an attorney for Carroll, said she was grateful for the department’s new position.

“We have always believed that Donald Trump made his defamatory statements against our client in June 2019 out of personal animosity, ill will and spite, and not as President of the United States,” Kaplan said in a statement. sent by email. “Now that one of the final hurdles has been removed, we look forward to trial in the original case of E Jean Carroll in January 2024.”

Trump’s lawyers had no immediate comment on the reversal.

The case made its way not only through the federal court system in New York, but also through the DC Court of Appeals. Last year, this DC court said that analysis under Westfall law requires a “purpose” to serve the employer.

The Justice Department said it reviewed the court’s decision, Trump’s deposition, new allegations in Carroll’s complaint and the jury’s verdict in a separate case Carroll won against Trump earlier this year. That jury took only hours to find Trump liable for assault and defamation, awarding Carroll millions of dollars in damages.

Among the factors the DOJ cited in court papers Tuesday to explain its new stance is that Trump made negative remarks about Carroll even after he left office, added fuel to the fire with new comments this year after the New York jury’s verdict and the alleged sexual assault “obviously was not job-related.”

“Evidence of Mr. Trump’s state of mind, some of which was not revealed until after the Department last made a certification decision, does not establish that he made the statements involved for a ‘more than trivial’ purpose of serving the United States government,” wrote Boynton, a DOJ official.

Carroll sued for defamation three years ago. At that time, then-Attorney General Bill Barr sided with Trump and said Trump acted within the bounds of his office as president. But Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected that position only to watch Biden’s new attorney general, Merrick Garland, also extend a legal shield to Trump.

Biden’s Justice Department said Trump drafted and made the negative remarks while in the White House, in response to questions from reporters. And the DOJ pointed out that “the former president was responding to allegations that may have called into question his suitability for the office of president.”

The course change adds yet another legal burden to Trump, who is battling criminal charges for accounting for alleged silent money payments in Manhattan and separate federal charges for alleged obstruction and willful withholding of highly classified documents at his compound. from Florida.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/07/11/1187100364/trump-carroll-lawsuit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos